The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team is eager to erase the memories of last year's Section 6 title game.

Rosemount upset the top-seeded Lakers in an 11-10 thriller to deny Prior Lake a chance at a third straight state title.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

