Prior Lake Lakers

The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team continues to steamroll the competition.

The No. 2-ranked Lakers improved to 7-0 overall with a 17-3 win at Lakeville North May 9 in South Suburban Conference play. Senior Megan Sporney led the charge with three goals and three assists, while senior Nina Winter had four goals and a assist.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events