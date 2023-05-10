The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team continues to steamroll the competition.
The No. 2-ranked Lakers improved to 7-0 overall with a 17-3 win at Lakeville North May 9 in South Suburban Conference play. Senior Megan Sporney led the charge with three goals and three assists, while senior Nina Winter had four goals and a assist.
Prior Lake (3-0 in the SSC) went into the game off a 17-10 win versus No. 5 Chanhassen May 5. The Lakers also won 20-6 at home versus Eagan-Eastview in league play May 2 and had a 14-8 triumph at No. 4 Edina April 27.
Edina and No. 9. Rosemount are two teams ranked in Section 6, along with the Lakers. Rosemount upset Prior Lake in last year's title game, winning 11-10.
The Lakers will get the Irish on the road in SSC play May 18.
In the win over Lakeville North, junior Sadie Chappius finished with three goals and an assist for Prior Lake, while junior Kayleigh Sandell had a goal and three assists. Ninth-grader Keely Mohling and senior Rachel Ward each had a goal and an assist.
Ninth-grader Annika Meyer and sophomores Tali Baldzicki and Emerson Mattox also had goals, while sophomore Sophia Basile had two assists.
Senior Ruby Burandt got the start in goal for the Lakers and finished with four saves.
In beating Chanhassen, Chappius led Prior Lake with four goals and three assists, while Sandell and Winter each scored five times. Ward finished with a goal and four assists, while Sporney scored two goals.
Baldzicki chipped in two assists, while Mohling had one. Burandt had six saves.
Against Eagan-Eastview, Winter led the way with four goals, while Ward, Sporney and Basile each scored three times. Baldzicki added two goals, while Sandell, Chappius and Mohling all had one.
Ward, Sandell and ninth-grader Britney Pinkowski all had one assists, while Burandt had four saves.
Against Edina, Sandell powered the offense with five goals, while Ward had four goals and an assist. Winter recorded three goals and an assist, while Sporney added a goal and an assist.
Baldzicki also scored for Prior Lake, while Chappius had an assist. Burandt finished with 11 saves.
The Lakers end the regular season May 23 against No. 1 Lakeville South, the defending state champs. That game could decided the SSC champion.
Lakeville South beat the Lakers 7-5 in league play last year, which snapped Prior Lake's 49-game conference win streak that dated back to the 2015 season.
In fact, Lakeville South is the only team to beat Prior Lake in SSC action since then, winning 13-12 back in 2015.
This year’s Section 6 playoffs will start May 30 with the first round, while the finals will be June 8. The state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at two sites, Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools.