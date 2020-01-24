It's about time the Prior Lake boys hockey team gets some respect in the state rankings.
The Lakers ran their unbeaten streak to eight straight games Jan. 23 with an impressive 6-2 South Suburban Conference home win over No. 3-ranked Rosemount.
Junior Matt Beaty led the way with three assists, while sophomore Alex Bump had a goal and two assists.
Prior Lake (12-4-3 overall) is tied for first in the conference standings with Rosemount with a 7-3-2 mark. And the Lakers are sure to crack the top 10 in the Class AA rankings for first time this season when the new poll comes out Jan. 29.
The Lakers are back on the ice Jan. 30 at home versus Eagan in league action at 7 p.m.
In beating Rosemount, Prior Lake led 2-0 after the first period scored the first three goals of the second frame to build a 5-0 advantage.
Senior Colin Tushie and sophomore Sam Rice each had a goal and an assist for the Lakers. Seniors Parker Long and Preston Lindholm and sophomore Will Schumacher also had goals.
Juniors Aidan Emerson and Will Magnuson and senior Hunter Lincoln each had an assist. Sophomore Trevor Boschee made 20 saves in goal.
Prior Lake is the hunt for the No. 1 seed in Section 2AA if it keeps winning. Top-ranked Eden Prairie (13-3-1) has opened the door for the Lakers with three seasons in its last eight games, including 5-3 to Prior Lake back on Jan. 2.
Ninth-ranked Minnetonka (10-8) and Holy Family (11-7) are also in position for a top-four seed. The Lakers beat Minnetonka 3-1 back on Dec. 5 and will take on the Fire on the road Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
Other teams in the section field include Chaska (8-8-1), Chanhassen (6-11), Shakopee (4-12-1) and New Prague (4-11).