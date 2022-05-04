The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team needed overtime to extend its long South Suburban Conference winning streak.
Senior Ava Schiltz scored four goals and added an assist in the top-ranked Lakers' 11-10 home win over No. 4 Rosemount May 3. Prior Lake improved to 7-0 on the season (4-0 in the SSC).
The win over Rosemount was the Lakers' 48th straight league victory, which dates back to the 2016 season.
Prior Lake went into the game off a 15-7 win at No. 8 Blake April 30 and a 17-1 conference triumph at Apple Valley/Burnsville April 28.
One question for the Lakers heading into the season was how the team would replace 157 goals scored from last season's senior class. So far, so good for the two-time defending state champs as Prior Lake is averaging 14.5 goals per game.
Rosemount and Apple Valley/Burnsville are also Section 6 foes. The Lakers are 3-0 against section teams, including a 13-8 win over Edina.
Sophomore Sadie Chappuis and senior Jayne Bernick each had a pair of goals against Rosemount, while junior Rachel Ward had a goal and an assist.
Juniors Nina Winter and Megan Sporney also had goals, while senior Josie Wilhelm chipped in an assist. Ninth-grader Olivia Doyen made nine saves in net.
In beating Blake, Prior Lake led 10-3 at the break and never looked back. Winter finished with three goals and an assist, while Sporney and Schiltz each scored three times.
Chappuis had two goals and an assist, while Bernick tallied twice. Senior Lindsey Grove had a goal and an assist, while ninth-grader Abby Grove had a goal and Ward had an assist.
Doyen finished with eight saves.
Against Apple Valley/Burnsville, Prior Lake had 10 players record at least one goal with Sporney leading the way with four goals and an assist. Bernick had a goal and three assists.
Rachel Ward finished with two goals an an assist for the Lakers, while Chappuis had a goal and two assists.
Schiltz, Lindsey Grove, sophomore Kayleigh Sandell, ninth-graders Madeline Sazama and Tali Baldzicki and senior Gretchen McCann all had one goal. Eighth-grader Keeley Mohling, Lindsey Grove, Abby Grove and Winter each had an assist.
Doyen only faced on shot in net. Prior Lake led 12-0 at the break.
Prior Lake will end the regular season May 24 in league play versus Lakeville North.
The 10-team Section 6 tourney starts May 31 with the first round, followed by the quarterfinals June 2, the semifinals June 7 and the title game June 9. The higher seed is at home in all four rounds.
Prior Lake beat Edina 11-6 in the section final last year.
This year’s state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.