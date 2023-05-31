Prior Lake Golf

The Prior Lake boys and girls golf teams were denied any state spots in the Section 2AAA tournament May 30-31.

Junior Jackson Anderson was looking to earn his second straight state berth for the Laker boys team, but ended up 12th in the 36-hole tournament at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan with rounds of 77 and 80, respectively.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

