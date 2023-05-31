The Prior Lake boys and girls golf teams were denied any state spots in the Section 2AAA tournament May 30-31.
Junior Jackson Anderson was looking to earn his second straight state berth for the Laker boys team, but ended up 12th in the 36-hole tournament at the Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Course in Jordan with rounds of 77 and 80, respectively.
Anderson's 36-hole total of 157 placed him just two shots shy off the final state individual spot. The winning team makes the state field, along with the top-five individuals not on the advancing squad.
Anderson was the only golfer on either Laker team to qualify for the second round. The Prior boys had a team score of 325 on the first day, which put them in eighth place.
The top-six boys teams advanced to the final round, along with individuals within 10 shots of the lead.
Minnetonka won the boys title with a 36-hole team total of 616, followed by Chanhassen (621), Chaska (624), Waconia (629), Orono (630) and Shakopee (655).
Other first-round scores for the Prior Lake boys included junior Jack Selle (T39th, 82), juniors TJ Pinkowski and Finn Pauna and ninth grader Jake Heinrich (T44th, 83) and sophomore Sean Leutner (T51st, 84).
On the girls side, Minnetonka also won the title with a team score of 662. Eden Prairie ended up second (674), followed by Chaska (702) and Shakopee (712).
The Laker girls were 11th after the first round with a 426 team total.
Scores for the team were ninth grader Malin Ray (39th, 103), eighth grader Addi Heinicke (T44th, 107), sophomore Amanda McRoberts and senior Courtney Williams (T46th, 108), senior Katelyn Rueger (T55th, 112) and eighth grader Ryah Cotton (66th, 125).
The last time the Prior Lake girls had a golfer at state was in 2013.
Last spring, Anderson and then-senior Seth Hennessy made state for the boys, which ended the program's decade-long state drought. Before that, the last time the team had a golfer at state was in 2012.
The last time the Prior Lake boys and or girls had a team at state was in 2010 when the boys won the section crown en route to a seventh-place finish at state.