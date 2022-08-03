The Prior Lake Mudcats couldn't get their offense in going in Region 3C play.
The Prior Lake Mudcats couldn't get their offense in going in Region 3C play.
The seventh-seeded Mudcats needed to beat 10th-seeded Veseli in a three-game series to advance to the eight-team bracket play where four teams make the state field.
Prior Lake won 6-4 on the road the first game July 29 over the Warriors, but scored just one run in the next two games at home.
Veseli earned a 2-0 victory July 31 and held on for a 2-1 win Aug. 2.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 12-15 overall record. It's the second straight summer the Mudcats have been left out of state play after qualifying in both 2019 and 2020, as well as in 2011, 2012 and 2016.
In the third game with Veseli, Prior Lake left the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth inning without getting a run and had the tying run at third base and the winning run at second in the ninth but couldn't the big hit in both innings.
Veseli scored two runs in the top of the first inning and those runs held up throughout the game. Prior Lake scored its lone run in the third inning on RBI single from Bear Blaney that scored Ben Kelsey.
Jake Schmidt started for Prior Lake and worked six innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits with one strikeout. Lance Behrens worked the final three innings, striking out four without giving up a hit.
In the second game, Veseli starter Matt Perkins shut down the Mudcats, tossing a one-hit shutout with seven strikeouts. Blaney had Prior Lake's lone hit.
Veseli scored a run in the second inning and added an insurance run in the eighth off Ben Morrison, who worked eight innings for the Mudcats. He allowed eight hits and struck out six.
Alex Wattermann had two strikeouts in one relief inning.
In Prior Lake's win in the first game, Wattermann worked six innings. He allowed one unearned run on two hits with seven strikeouts. Nick Allbee picked up the save, giving up two unearned runs in two innings with one strikeout.
Jerad Lehrer smacked a solo homer for Prior Lake. Cole Clausen finished 2 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, while Harry Fleek went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kelsey also also drove in a run for the Mudcats, while Wattermann had a hit and a run scored.
Prior Lake beat Veseli twice during the regular season, winning 8-0 at home July 15 and earning a 12-8 victory on the road back on May 13.
This year’s Class C state tournament will start Aug. 18 and will be held in Dundas, Miesville and Faribault. Championship weekend is set for Sept 2-5.
The Sobieski Skis are the defending state champ.
