Trap Shooting

There will be nearly 12,000 student-athletes participating on 418 high school teams across the state in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this spring.

 File photo

The season is underway for 11,986 student athletes participating in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this spring.

The athletes make up 418 different high school teams across the state, supported by over 3,000 coaches, team staff and other volunteers.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

