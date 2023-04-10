The season is underway for 11,986 student athletes participating in the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League this spring.
The athletes make up 418 different high school teams across the state, supported by over 3,000 coaches, team staff and other volunteers.
Jordan, Prior Lake, Shakopee, Burnsville all have teams again. Last spring, Jordan won inaugural state title in sporting clays, which is a form or clay pigeon shooting, and the team was fifth in Class 5A in trap shooting.
Prior Lake is the defending state champion in trap shooting in Class 9A.
"Parents want safe, school-based, non-traditional outdoor activities for their students," said John Nelson, President of the USA Clay Target League, the program's parent organization. "They want their youth to have the sense of belonging and camaraderie that team activities provide without the high costs and limited playing opportunities of traditional high school sports.
"Every year 95% of non-graduating students return to participate in the league's programs, and nearly 9,800 new athletes joined the league this spring through their school's teams nationwide," Nelson added. "In the league there are no benchwarmers; everyone participates thanks to the efforts of the shooting ranges, coaches, and parents that make teams flourish."
For high school athletes, the nine-week regular spring season will conclude May 20. The season is followed by league championships June 12-20 in Alexandria.
The Minnesota State High School League state tournament is set for June 23 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The national tourney is July 5-9 in Mason, Michigan.
Jordan has competed at nationals the last four seasons, taking 19th last year. The team was 15th in 2021, 40th in 2019 and 66th in 2018. There was no 2020 trap shooting season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With over 47,000 participating athletes in the 2022-23 school year, the USA Clay Target League is America's largest clay target shooting organization. The league offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.
The league is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America. Every team must have school approval to participate. Most participating schools have lettering programs as well as yearbook inclusion for the teams. In addition, tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships are provided to qualifying seniors by the League and post-secondary institutions each year.
The league’s co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide. It's fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team, and it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.
The league is the safest sport in school, with not one reported injury since the inception of the League in 2001. Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation.