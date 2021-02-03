Can the Prior Lake boys Nordic ski team win a fourth straight Section 1 title?
That will be the hope for the Lakers this winter after the team finished seventh at the state meet last season. Senior Magnus O'Connor is back to lead the way for Prior Lake.
O'Connor is ranked No. 8 in the state in individual rankings by skinnyski.com, while the Lakers are ranked No. 4 as a team behind Minneapolis Southwest, Forest Lake and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, respectively.
O'Connor led the Lakers at state last year, finishing 12th in pursuit, which is a combination of times from both 5,000-meter freestyle and classical races. He also led all skiers in a South Suburban Conference freestyle race Jan. 26 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley.
O'Connor had the top time among the 52 racers, finishing the 5.8-kilometer course in 15:41.4. The Lakers also won the team crown with 274 points, 11 better than runner-up Eagan.
Prior Lake had three skiers in the top four with sophomore Evan O'Connor taking second (15:57.0) and senior Thomas Beyer in fourth (17:11.8).
Other finishes for the boys included ninth-grader Tommy Simmonds (11th, 18:28.6), senior Leo Kampen (13th, 19:00.9), senior Eric Orham (26th, 20:54.1), senior JT Fier (27th, 20:56.8), junior Adam Easton (29th, 21:05.3), junior Samuel Jansen (31st, 21:13.6) and ninth-grader Hootie Hage (34th, 21:47.9).
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls were denied any state spots last year, finishing third in the Section 1 team standings. The top two teams qualify.
Sophomore Sophia Jacobson has the team's best finish at sections last winter taking 15th in pursuit. She also led the team in the SSC freestyle race Jan. 26, ending up sixth overall with a time of 20:35.6.
Prior Lake finished third in the team standings with 237 points. Rosemount won (271), followed by Eagan/Eastview (255).
Eighth-grader Sophia Basile was the next-best finisher for the Laker girls, taking 16th (22:59.9), followed by senior Maddie Reckmeyer in 17th (23:13.8) and senior Laura Murr in 18th (23:15.9).
Other finishes for the girls included junior Kendra Gilbertson (25th, 23:42.5), senior Riley Dahl (27th, 24:14.9), senior Kathryn Nollette (35th, 25:47.3), eighth-grader Brooke Marquardt (38th, 27:05.9), eighth-grader Morgan Richardson (38th, 27:28.5) and sophomore Nora Schatzlein (48th, 29:50.4).
The regular season for the Lakers will end Feb. 26 with the second round of the SSC Championships at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington. The first round is Feb. 21.
The Section 1 meet follows the next week. A state competition has not yet been determined due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. State is usually held in mid-February at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Prior Lake boys were 11th in the state team standings in 2019 and 13th the year before.