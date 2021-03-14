The Prior Lake Nordic boys ski team matched last year's finish at the state competition March 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Led by senior Magnus O'Connor, the Lakers were seventh in the team standings with 337 points. Minneapolis South won the title (416), three points better than runner-up Forest Lake.
Wayzata was third (369), followed by Eden Prairie (359), Robbinsdale Armstrong (352) and Duluth East (343).
Bemidji was eighth (303), followed by St. Paul Highland Park (293), Maple Grove (293), Little Falls (288), Eagan (259), Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (257), St. Paul Central (250), Rogers (230) and Irondale (234).
O'Connor finished 16th in pursuit to lead the Lakers, finishing with a time of 21:16.4. Pursuit is a combination of times from both the 4,000-meter freestyle and classical races.
Sophomore Evan O'Connor ended up 32nd for Prior Lake (21:56.7), followed by senior Tom Beyer in 48th (22:42.7) and ninth-grader Tommy Simmonds in 82nd (23:25.5).
Other finishers included ninth-grader Hootie Hage (102nd, 23:46.7), senior Gabe Smit (105th, 23:53.4) and senior Leo Kampen (138th, 25:02.4).
The Laker were making their fourth straight to state after winning their fourth straight Section 1 title back on March 2.
Meanwhile, the Prior Lake girls had two individual qualifiers competing at state — sophomore Sophia Jacobson and senior Katie Nollette.
They finished right next to each other with Jacobson taking 105th (29:57.0) and Nollette finishing 106th (29:58.1).
The girls competition was held the day before the boys. Forest Lake won girls the team crown, while Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park was the individual pursuit winner.