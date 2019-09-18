It’s been a struggle all season long on offense for the Prior Lake boys soccer team.
The Lakers scored just three goals in their first eight games, but did pick up their first win of the season Sept. 12 with a 1-0 home win over Eagan in South Suburban Conference play.
Prior Lake (1-7 overall, 1-3 in the SSC) followed with a 2-1 loss at Chaska Sept. 14 in a battle of Section 2AA foes and a 1-0 home loss to No. 4-ranked Lakeville North Sept. 17 in league action.
Prior Lake plays host to No. 10 Shakopee Sept. 19 in league play at 5:30 p.m., and is home to Chanhassen Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. Both teams are also Section 2AA foes.
The Lakers are at Farmington Sept. 24 and at Burnsville Sept. 26 in SSC games at 7 and 5 p.m., respectively. Prior Lake is also on the road Sept. 28 at No. 3 Woodbury at 1 p.m.
The Lakers’ final two league games to end the regular season are home to Apple Valley Oct. 1 and versus Rosemount Oct. 3.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8 with the semifinals Oct. 11. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The title game is Oct. 15 at a site still to be determined.
The Lakers will need a strong finish to get out of the No. 8 seed for the playoffs.
Top-ranked Edina (10-0) and No. 5 Minnetonka (7-1-1) are looking like the top two seeds at this point. Eden Prairie (6-1-2) and Shakopee (7-1) also have strong records.
Other records in the field include Bloomington Jefferson (3-7), Chaska (3-7) and Chanhassen (2-5-1).
In the win over Eagan, senior Ryan Hadland had the Lakers’ goal, scoring in the second half. Senior Maxwell Emerson fed Hadland with a perfect pass to get the assist.
Junior Griffin Strum had the shutout in goal for the Lakers.
Against Lakeville North, it was a scoreless game at the break. The Panthers broke through with a goal in the second half.
All three of the game’s goals in the loss at Chaska came in the second half.
The Lakers have lost two other times by 1-0 margins, including to Jefferson in the season opener and at No. 6 Eastview Sept. 5 in league play. So the Lakers have been right in there in many games with a chance to win.