Joshua Ofori has made a quick impact for the Prior Lake boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored a team-high 17 points to spark the Lakers to a 61-51 home win over Rosemount Dec. 20 in their South Suburban Conference opener.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This All-Access Subscription provides access to all areas of the swnewsmedia.com including all content from all 6 newspapers:
Looking for a Print Subscription with Digital Access? Click Here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12-Month
|$48.00
|for 365 days
|24-Month
|$86.00
|for 730 days
|7-Day Pass
|$4.99
|for 7 days
Do you already have a paid subscription to any of the SWNewsMedia newspapers? If so, you can Activate your Premium online account by clicking here. Activation will allow you to view unlimited online articles each month. To activate your Premium online account, the email address and phone number provided with your paid newspaper subscription needs to match the information you use in setting up your online user account. If you are having trouble or want to confirm what email address and phone number is listed on your subscription account, please call 952-345-6682 or email circulation@swpub.com and we'll be happy to assist.
Joshua Ofori has made a quick impact for the Prior Lake boys basketball team.
The 6-foot-7 forward scored a team-high 17 points to spark the Lakers to a 61-51 home win over Rosemount Dec. 20 in their South Suburban Conference opener.
Ofori is a transfer from Shakopee. He came to the Lakers last season, but could only play on the junior varsity due to Minnesota State High School League rules. The MSHSL granted him granted full eligibility for varsity play Dec. 9.
And on that same night, Ofori scored 19 points in his Prior Lake debut, a 69-52 win at Chaska. He also scored nine points in the Lakers' 77-51 loss at Wayzata Dec. 16.
Ofori certainly gives the Lakers (3-2 overall) some athleticism on the wing to go along with the team's depth. Prior Lake coach Jon Miller said he doesn't have a lot of varsity experience back this season, so he's using his bench in the early part of the year.
Nine Lakers scored in the win over Rosemount with senior Vince Deluca and Luke McCullough also in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Prior Lake led 33-23 at the break. Sophomore Luke Loehlein added eight points for Prior Lake, followed by sophomore Cade Wozney with six, senior Gavin Pierce with five and seniors Joey Krouse and Luka Mortensen each with two.
In the win over Chaska, Prior Lake jumped out to 40-27 lead at the break and held on from there.
Mortensen scored 17 points, while Pierce was also in double figures with 12. McCullough added eight points, while Krouse had five and Wozney scored four.
Chaska is a Section 2AAAA foe. The Lakers are 2-1 so far against potential future playoff opponents with a 61-50 win over Chanhassen and a 88-81 loss to Minnetonka.
Only one team is ranked in Section 2AAAA and that's No. 3 Eden Prairie, the defending champs. Prior Lake was supposed to play the Eagles Dec. 13, but the game was postponed with no makeup yet announced.
In the loss to Wayzata, last year's Class 4A state runner and the 2021 state champs, Pierce led Prior Lake with 24 points.
The Lakers trailed by just three points at the break, but was outscored 39-16 in the second half. Mortensen had five points in the loss, while Wozney and Loeglein each had four.
Prior Lake will open the New Year with a conference game at Apple Valley Jan. 6. The Lakers will stay on the SSC road Jan. 10 to take on No. 4 Shakopee, also a section foe.
The Section 2AAAA quarterfinals start March 8. The semifinals will be March 11 with the title game March 17. The higher seed is home throughout the playoffs.
Eden Prairie has ended Prior Lake’s season the last four years, including in the section title game in 2019, as well as in the semifinals in 2020 and 2022 and in the quarterfinals in 2021.
The Class 4A state tournament will be March 21-25 at Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Park Center is the defending champion.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.