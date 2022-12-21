Luka Mortensen

Senior Luka Mortensen tries to get to the basket in Prior Lake's 61-51 conference home win over Rosemount Dec. 20.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Joshua Ofori has made a quick impact for the Prior Lake boys basketball team.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored a team-high 17 points to spark the Lakers to a 61-51 home win over Rosemount Dec. 20 in their South Suburban Conference opener.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

