Alex Bump’s hockey travels are heading down another road.
According to a post on his Instagram account Aug. 14, the 2022 Prior Lake High School graduate is transferring to Western Michigan University to play Division I hockey for the Broncos in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. The university cannot officially comment on transfers until they are enrolled in classes.
However, MN HS Hockey Beauties’s reported on its twitter page (@Mnpuckwatchers) that “after a phone call with Alex Bump, we can confirm he is committed to play for Western Michigan.”
The Philadelphia Flyers, who selected Bump in the fifth round (133rd selection overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft, has also reported that Bump has transferred.
As a senior at Prior Lake, Bump signed to play Division I hockey at the University of Vermont starting in the 2023-24 school year. But back in late July, Bump entered the transfer portal roughly two weeks after the Catamounts fired their men’s hockey coach, Todd Woodcroft.
Bump has spent nearly two full seasons in the United State Hockey League, playing for both the Omaha Lancers and the Tri-City Storm. Back in December, he also made the U.S. Junior Selects Team that competed in the Junior A Challenge in Ontario, Canada.
Last February, the Lancers traded Bump to the Storm.
Bump played 16 games for Tri-City and finished with five goals and eight assists. He had nine goals and 17 assists in 32 gamed for Omaha before being traded.
Bump also played 31 games for the Lancers in the 2021-22 season between his junior and senior seasons at Prior Lake. He finished with 20 points (13 goals, 7 assists) in the regular season, and had three points in four playoff games (2 goals, 1 assist).
Bump’s final season at Prior Lake was a memorable one. He led the Lakers to the Section 2AA title and program’s first-ever state berth.
In 31 games for the Lakers in his senior year, Bump set single-season records for the program in total points (83), goals scored (48) and assists (35).
He was also a Mr. Hockey finalist and was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. In the state tournament, where the Lakers finished fourth, Bump scored five goals and had an assist in the team’s 6-0 quarterfinal win over Cretin-Derham Hall.
Bump’s five goals in the quarterfinals were two off the tournament record for a game. Hall of Famer John Mayasich scored seven goals in a game for Eveleth in 1951, while also scoring a tournament record 15 goals in three state games that year.
Bump finished the state tournament with seven goals.
In three Section 2AA tournament games, Bump had five goals and five assists to lead the Lakers to the title. He had four goals and an assist in the championship game, a 7-4 win over Chaska.