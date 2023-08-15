Alex Bump

Alex Bump, a 2022 Prior Lake High School graduate, finished last season in the United States Hockey League, playing for the Tri-City Storm.

 Courtesy photo/Tri-City Storm, USHL

Alex Bump’s hockey travels are heading down another road.

According to a post on his Instagram account Aug. 14, the 2022 Prior Lake High School graduate is transferring to Western Michigan University to play Division I hockey for the Broncos in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. The university cannot officially comment on transfers until they are enrolled in classes.

