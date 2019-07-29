Luke Weber pitched Prior Lake to a playoff win at New Prague July 28.
The sixth-seeded Mudcats scored all three of its runs in the fourth inning in a 3-1 win over the third-seeded Orioles in the quarterfinals of the Region 3C tournament.
Prior Lake (16-10 overall) will play at second-seeded St. Patrick in the semifinals July 31 at 7 p.m. The winner secures one of the region's four berths inro the Class C state tournament. There are 12 teams in the region with eight qualifying for bracket play.
It would be the Mudcats' first berth since the team won the Region 3C title in 2016.
For complete Region 3C playoff information, go to drs.leagues.mnbaseball.org/page/Region3C.
Against New Prague, Weber scattered seven hits in a complete game, allowing one run and striking out four. New Prague's lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Weber also led off the top of the fourth getting hit by a pitch. Cole BJorge followed with an infield single. With one out, BJ Benz lined a single to center to score Weber.
Bjorge scored on an RBI groundout from Lucas Pumper. And then Benz came into score on a two-out single down the line in right field by Greg Faue.
Bjorge had two of the Mudcats' six hits.