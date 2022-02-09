The Prior Lake girls Alpine ski team won all five South Suburban Conference races this season at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
So there was a lot of hope the Lakers could contend for a state team berth in the Section 6 competition Feb. 8 at Buck Hill. But it wasn't meant to be for the team that had two eighth-graders and two ninth-graders in its section lineup, along with two seniors.
However, Prior Lake didn't go home empty handed.
Ninth-grader Annabel McCann earned one of the 10 individual state spots with an eighth-place finish. She had a combined time of 52.11 on her two runs.
The top two teams for the girls and the boys make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. The state competition is set for Feb. 15 at its annual site, Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Prior Lake girls ended up up eighth out of 18 schools in the section team standings with 118.5 points. Edina won the title (25).
Eagan and Mankato West tied for second (98.5) with Eagan winning the tiebreaker. Eden Prairie ended up fourth (106) and Rochester John Marshall was fifth (113).
On the boys side, Prior Lake ended up 16th with 1,116.5 points. Edina claimed the crown (25), followed by Eden Prairie (59.5), Chaska/Chanhassen (86), Apple Valley (94) and Lakeville South (105).
Sophomore Braden Deboer led the Laker boys taking 35th overall with a time of 54.46. Junior Luke Bloomer was 42nd (56.25), followed by junior Soren Featherstone in 83rd (69.16).
Senior Zander Leining was disqualified, while sophomore Blake Stout and ninth-grader Brad Stout did not finish their second run.
For the Prior Lake girls, McCann put herself in good in position after her first run. She was fifth with a time of 26.62. She went faster on her second run (25.49) with the sixth-fastest time.
Eighth-grader Emily Reid was close to one of the 10 individual spots for the Laker girls. She ended up 19th overall (55.22) with the last individual qualifier finishing with a time of 54.37.
Other finishes for the Prior Lake girls came from ninth-grader Anastasia Zadvornykh (45th, 63.0), senior Meg May in (46th, 63.02) and senior Emma Gannon in (61st, 67.91). Eighth-grader Kovyn Rice was disqualified.