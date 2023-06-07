Prior Lake Lakers

The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team showed its championship grit in the Section 6 semifinals June 6.

The third-seeded Lakers scored seven straight goals in the second half to rally for a 13-10 road win at second-seeded Eastview-Apple Valley. Prior Lake opened the playoffs June 1 with an easy 18-2 win versus sixth-seeded Holy Angels.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events