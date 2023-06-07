The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team showed its championship grit in the Section 6 semifinals June 6.
The third-seeded Lakers scored seven straight goals in the second half to rally for a 13-10 road win at second-seeded Eastview-Apple Valley. Prior Lake opened the playoffs June 1 with an easy 18-2 win versus sixth-seeded Holy Angels.
The Lakers (11-4 overall) will play at top-seeded Edina (13-2) in the title game June 8. Prior Lake will be seeking its seventh straight section crown.
The state tournament is set for June 13, 15 and 17 at White Bear Lake and Stillwater High Schools. The Lakers have finished runner-up the past two seasons to Benilde-St. Margaret's, while beating the Knights in the title game in both 2018 and 2019.
Meanwhile, in the semifinals, the Lakers avenged a 11-7 loss in South Suburban Conference play to Eastview-Apple Valley back on May 2.
The rematch looked like it was going to get away from Prior Lake as it trailed 7-4 at the break and 9-5 midway through the third quarter. But that's when the Lakers took over.
Two goals from senior Ben Mickett and one each juniors Jack Tocko and Max Anderson tied the game at 9-9. Anderson gave the Lakers a 10-9 lead with his third goal, which was followed by a pair of goals from sophomore George Tocko for a 12-9 lead.
Mickett finished with three goals and two assists, while Anderson had four assists to go along with his three goals. Jack Tocko had two goals and two assists.
George Tocko added an assist to go along with his two goals. Juniors Owen Meyer and CJ Sheffield and senior Domenico Salentre each had one goal for Prior Lake.
Senior Luke Bloomer finished with seven saves in goal. He also got the start in the blowout win over Holy Angels.
Prior Lake dominated from the get-go, taking an 11-2 lead into the break. Mickett finished with three goals and two assists, while Jack and George Tocko each and two goals and two assists.
Meyer and sophomore Griffin Noble both finished with two goals and and one assist, while Sheffield, Anderson and senior Kellen Stokes each had a goal and an assist.
Senior Kyle Behrens and Salentre each scored a goal for the Lakers, while sophomore Cade Wozney and junior Kaden Lervick both chipped in an assist.