The Prior Lake Jays put themselves into position to earn their first state berth since 2009.
But the Jays couldn't get it down with their bats in a win-and-your-in Section 3B playoff game at Victoria Aug. 9.
Riley Sweeney handcuffed seventh-seeded Prior Lake for eight shutout innings in leading the third-seeded Vics to a 9-2 home win.
Prior Lake earned a 8-4 victory at fifth-seeded Burnsville the day before in another elimination game in Section 3B play.
The Jays ended the season with a 15-16 overall record (3-4 in the playoffs).
Against Victoria, Prior Lake had just three hits for the game, scoring both its runs in the top of the ninth inning. Tyler Edwards had a double for the Jays. Russ Tanner had an RBI, while Jeff Butler and Corey Goodwin each had hits.
Brandt Broderick took the loss. He started and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits while striking out four.
Sam Schlachter pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the Jays, giving up three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts. Tanner pitched one inning, allowing two runs while fanning two.
In the win over Burnsville, Prior Lake scored four runs in the top of the eight inning to erase a 4-3 deficit. Matt Cady got the win in relief, tossing four shutout innings while striking out a pair.
Ben Koopman started and worked five innings, giving up four earned runs while fanning three.
In the four-run eighth inning, Bret Mitchell walked to open up the frame. Tommy Keating singled and then Adam Cress singled to score Mitchell. With one out, Jonsey Buescher walked to load the bases again.
The Jays got their second run of the inning on a dropped third strike and then two more runs came in on an error by the catcher.
Jeff Butler finished 2 for 5 with two RBIs for the Jays, while Mitchell was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Mitchell Goodwin doubled and scored a run, while Rob Frederick also had a double.
For teams from Section 3B make the state field. Top-seeded Chanhassen, second-seeded Chaska and fourth-seeded Eagan were the other three.
The last time Prior Lake made the state in 2009 it was the state runner-up to rival Shakopee. The Jays' other state appearances are in 1987, 88, 89, 93, 94, 95, 96, 2001.
For more on the Section 3B playoffs and the Class B and C state tournaments, go to mnbaseball.org.
For more in the Jays, go to priorlakebaseball.com.