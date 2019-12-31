Organized hockey on Lake Nokomis has become a January tradition.
There's no blue or red lines or any face-off circles. The boards are knee-high, and the ice is not as smooth as an indoor rink. The net has been replaced with a small rectangular box made of wood, so no slap or wrist shots are going top shelf.
This is the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, and for the 10th straight year, Lake Nokomis in Minneapolis is the host. The 15th annual event is set for Jan. 23-26.
In 2006, the first championships drew nearly 120 teams from across the nation. They've grown each winter.
The event has attracted as many as 2,000 players over the last few years, playing old-style hockey on 25 makeshift rinks with two Zambonis standing by to make each rink as smooth as possible once games finish.
"Pond hockey is my religion," Fred Haberman wrote on the U.S. Pond Hockey website. "There’s nothing better than being a kid again, skating with wild abandon, free from the pressures that dog hockey players and parents these days. But the ultimate rush is playing with others who love the game."
Haberman, co-founder of a marketing agency of the same name, created the pond hockey experience. His vision in 2005 was to "create a national pond hockey tournament," and he seems to have accomplished his goal.
In 2010, Haberman passed off the championships to a group of younger hockey fanatics that now carry on the tradition. Justin Kaufenberg, Carson Kipfer and Greg Blasko, co-founders of SportsEngine, all went to school together at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and are now in charge.
SportsEngine is a Minneapolis-based software company. Its tournament software aims to make for easier scheduling and fewer conflicts, allowing the championships to grow.
The past two years, there have been 200 games played on Friday and 275 more completed the next day.
Each year, the tournament donates a portion of its profits to youth hockey charities, including The Herb Brooks Foundation and DinoMights.
The goal for participating teams is to win the Gold Shovel, the annual trophy.
There are seven divisions in the championships. The most competitive is the open division with approximately 80 teams each year. That division is for men and women age 21 and older. Some open division teams carry former NHL players, college hockey talents and high school greats.
Remember Tom Chorske and Phil Housley? Those two Minnesota hockey legends have played in the championships.
Chorske, a former Minneapolis Southwest standout, won Minnesota’s first Mr. Hockey Award in 1985. He played in the NHL from 1989 to 2002 for seven different teams.
Housley of South St. Paul played for eight NHL teams in his long career (1982 to 2003). He is the second leading scorer among American-born players, with 1,232 career points (338 goals, 894 assists). He held the record for most points by an American-born NHL player until Mike Modano surpassed him in 2007.
More about the pond hockey championships is at uspondhockey.com.