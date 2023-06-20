The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team was denied the state title for a third straight season, falling for the second straight year in overtime.
Junior Jack Tocko scored with three seconds left in regulation for the Lakers to send the game into the extra session, where the first team that scores claims the crown.
Nate Long did that just a few minutes into overtime for an 11-10 win for the Panthers at Stillwater High School June 17.
Prior Lake was making its fifth straight appearance in the title game and was seeking its fourth state title. It won the first won in 2016, beating Lakeville North 12-5.
The Lakers were fifth in 2017, then won back-to-back crowns in 2018 and 2019, beating Benilde-St. Margaret's in both title games. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2021 and 2022, the Lakers have lost in the finals to the Knights, including 10-9 in overtime last spring.
"While we came up short on getting another championship, what our team accomplished this year is remarkable, and likely not to be repeated," Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun said. "We started off the season 1-4, and most other programs wrote us off as finally having a down year. We weren't having that.
"So much credit to our players for being open to harder coaching, some roles and positions being altered, and the true focus to winning, wanting your teammates success more than your own," Mithun added. "Making it all the way to the state championship game in overtime, is a true testament to what these young men are capable of if they truly come together for a common goal."
Prior Lake finished the season with a 14-5 overall mark, winning 13 straight games to get to the finals, including 9-7 over top-seeded Benilde St. Marget's in the semifinals June 15 at White Bear Lake High School. It was the ninth meeting between two teams since 2018 with the Knights winning six of them.
The Lakers won 10-6 over fifth-seeded Mahtomedi in the state quarterfinals June 13 in Stillwater. Tocko led the way with three goals and three assists, while junior Max Anderson had two goals and an assist.
Against Lakeville North, face offs were a big factor in the game. Quinn Power, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, won most of them, including to start the overtime.
Senior Luke Bloomer made a couple big saves in overtime, before Long was finally able to get one past Bloomer, who finished with 11 saves.
"The state championship game was an amazing experience," Mithun said. "While Lakeville North had an outstanding face-off specialist, our goalie made big saves, and our defense did a great job creating turnovers to get the ball to our offensive players.
"Great games like that have it all, back and forth scoring, players making plays on both sides of the ball, turnovers and intensity," Mithun added. "The fans were amazing. Our community really showed out to give our bench a pulse and attitude knowing we had an entire section behind us."
Tocko scored three goals for the Lakers, while senior Ben Mickett had two goals and two assists.
Prior Lake led 3-2 after first quarter, but trailed 6-5 at the break. It was an 8-8 contest going into the fourth quarter.
Lakeville North also beat Prior Lake in South Suburban Conference play, winning 19-12 back on May 9. That was the Lakers' fourth loss in its 1-4 start.
In the semifinals, Tocko led the Lakers with four goals in beating the Knights, while Anderson scored twice and junior CJ Sheffield had two assists. Sophomore George Tocko had a goal and an assist, while sophomore Griffin Noble and Mickett both had one goal.
Bloomer made 12 saves in goal. He had nine stops against Mahtomedi. George Tocko had a goal and an assist, while Mickett, Noble, senior Domenico Salentre and junior Kayden Lervick each had one.
Prior Lake earned its way to state by winning the Section 6 title for the seventh straight year.
"Winning Section 6, the toughest section in my opinion, seven years in a row, and making it to the state final in six of those seven years is amazing," Mithun said. "It can be overshadowed by the fact that we lost our final game, but with time, I know our players will understand how special that is to be a part of."