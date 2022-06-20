The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team showed a lot of grit in the state title game June 18 at Stillwater High School.
But in the end, the third-seeded Lakers fell short of the program's fourth championship. Top-seeded Benlide-St. Margaret' won a 10-9 overtime thriller to defend its crown.
It was the fourth straight year the two programs have met in the title game. Prior Lake won the first two meetings — 10-8 in 2018 and 5-3 in 2019. The Knights won 16-6 over the Lakers last spring.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior Lake won its first state in 2016, beating Lakeville North 12-5 in the championship. The Lakers were sixth at state in 2017.
Meanwhile, Benlide-St. Margaret's have won five state titles, including in 2007, 2010 and 2011.
Prior Lake had a potential game-winning goal waived off with 13 seconds left in regulation due to off offside call. In overtime, the Lakers had two good scoring chances, including one from senior Cooper Busch.
His shot from about 20 feet away was stopped by Knights goalie Justin Dalum, who was able to secure the ball on the ground between his legs.
Dalum then hit a streaking Mitch Dokman near midfield, and he went flying toward the Lakers' goal and bounced the game-winning shot into the back the net 2:06 into the extra session.
The goal capped off a perfect 19-0 season for the Knights. The Lakers finished 15-3 overall, including winning the South Suburban Conference with a 7-0 mark.
All three of Prior Lake's losses this spring were in overtime by one goal, including 13-12 to Chanhassen back on May 4 and 9-8 to Benilde-St. Margaret's on May 6.
"For our group, it comes down to just will and determination and sticking with it," Prior Lake coach Casey Mithun told the Pioneer Press. "I'm proud of our guys for battling. If there's anyway to lose the state championship game, it's in overtime - back and fourth, each team gets a timeout.
"Someone has gotta come out on top and our boys did everything they could to get there."
Prior took its first lead of the game with 4:46 left in regulation. Senior Justin Simonson scored to put his team up 9-8. The Knights answered back with a goal with 2:58 to play.
Prior Lake got down 4-1 early in the game and was forced to play catchup for most it. Senior Eric Dueffert tied the game for Prior Lake with a goal with 5:52 left in the fourth quarter.
Dueffert finished with a goal and an assist for the Lakers. Simonson had two goals and an assist, while sophomores Max Anderson and Jack Tocko both scored twice.
Junior Ben Mickett had a goal and an assist for Prior Lake. Busch also scored, while senior Dalton Spratt picked up an assist.
Prior Lake rolled in its first two state games, winning 20-7 over Centennial in the semifinals June 16 and 19-10 over Farmington in the quarterfinals June 14.
Against Centennial, Prior Lake was down 5-4 early in the game, but the Lakers exploded in the second quarter scoring five straight goals.
Simonson finished with three goals and three assists to lead the way, while Anderson had three goals and two assists and Tocko recorded three goals and one assist.
Busch also scored three goals, while Mickett had two goals and two assists and Dueffert and senior Keller Gonyea each had two goals and one assist. Senior Carter Breggren and ninth-grader George Tocko both had one goal.
Spratt and senior Charles Luick each chipped in an assist. Senior Ryan Vitters started in goal making four saves, while junior Luke Bloomer also got time in net making three stops.
Against Farmington, Vitters made six saves for the Lakers. Spratt led the offense with four goals and two assists, while Anderson had four goals and one assist.
Mickett finished with three goals and two assists, while Jack Tocko had three goals and an assist. Busch chipped in two goals and two assists, while Simonson had a goal and four assists.
Seniors Ty Sandell and Sam Leuthner also had goals for the Lakers, while Gonyea, Luick and Dueffert each had one assist.
Prior Lake will graduate 16 seniors from the team, including Riley Dueber, Jessie Colon-Rosa, Charlie Hudoba, Gavin Bullyan, Ryan Schultze and Kaden Peterson.
But the Lakers never seem to have a problem reloading the talent pool, having won six straight Section 6 titles.
Simonson led the Lakers in points this season with 87 (44 goals, 43 assists), followed by Mickett (37 goals, 24 assists), Spratt (28 goals, 20 assists), Anderson (35 goals, 12 assists), Jack Tocko (30 goals, 13 assists), Busch (24 goals, 11 assists), Gonyea (13 goals, 13 assists), Dueffert (10 goals, 11 assists) and Luick (8 goals, 4 assists).
Vitters finished the season with a .500 save percentage.