The Prior Lake girls basketball team's hopes for a home playoff game disappeared Feb. 7.
Shakopee held off the Lakers down the stretch with a 60-57 South Suburban Conference road victory. Prior Lake followed with a 81-53 league loss versus No. 2-ranked Farmington Feb. 11.
Prior Lake (8-14 overall, 5-9 in the SSC) is at Eagan Feb. 13 and home to Lakeville South Fe. 14 in SSC games at 7 p.m.
The Lakers end the regular season in conference play at Eastvew Feb. 18 and home to Burnsville Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.
Section 2AAAA brackets come out Feb. 22, and the Lakers will be either the No. 5 or 6 seed. Sixth-ranked Chaska (19-4) will be in the top spot, followed likely by Minnetonka (15-8), Eden Prairie (13-10) and Shakopee (15-8).
Other teams in the field include Edina (8-13), Chanhassen (10-12) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-19).
Quarterfinal play starts Feb. 26, and the semifinals are Feb. 29. The title game is March 6. The higher seed is at home in all three rounds. Shakopee is the defending champion.
Prior Lake beat the Sabers 52-44 back on Jan. 7. In the rematch, it was a back-and-forth game throughout. Neither team led by more than 5 points in the second half.
Senior Haidyn Pitsch had a chance to tie the game at the buzzer, but her running 3-pointer hit off the side of the rim.
Pitsch finished with 13 points. Junior Tatum Brostrom led the Lakers with 15 points, while junior Kate Trachsel scored 11. Juniors Chanel Kallevig and Ellie Albrecht both scored 6 points.
In the loss to Farmington, the Lakers hung around in the first half, trailing 38-27. The Tigers took over in the second half, outscoring Prior Lake 43-26.
The Lakers had a tough time slowing down the Tigers' Sophie Hart, who finished with 30 points.
Pitsch led Prior Lake with 13 points, while Brostrom and junior Emily Kulstad both had 9. Trachsel finished with 8, and Kallevig scored 5.
Heading into the Eagan game, Pitsch was leading the Lakers at 16.6 points per game. Trachsel and Brostrom were also averaging in double figures at 11.5 and 10.2 points respectively.
The Lakers won the Section 2AAAA title in 2018, beating Minnetonka in the title game. It was the Lakers' first state berth as a Class 4A program.
Prior Lake moved up to the largest class at the start of the 2003-04 season. The Lakers were state participants in Class 3A in 1999, 2002 and 2003.
This year's Class 4A state tournament is March 11-14 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Top-ranked Hopkins is the defending champion.