The Prior Lake girls hockey team had a 62-second letdown en route to their five straight loss.
Lakeville North scored three goals in that span in the third period en route to a 6-4 South Suburban Conference road win over the Lakers Nov. 26.
Prior Lake (0-5 overall, 0-4 in the SSC) led 4-2 in the third period, scoring two goals 40 seconds apart 1:52 into the frame. But the Panthers responded, scoring at the 7:46 mark and tallying twice in 12 seconds to grab the lead for good.
Lakeville North added an empty-net goal to seal the win with 29 seconds to play.
The Lakers face New Prague to open their own Thanksgiving tournament Nov. 29 at 12:40 p.m., while Chaska/Chanhassen and St. Francis meet in the other first-round game at 2:30 p.m.. The winners and losers square off today at 3:15 and 5:30 p.m., respectively
Prior Lake returns to SSC action Dec. 3 at home versus Farmington at 7 p.m., and is home to Rosemount Dec. 7 in league play at noon.
In the loss to Lakeville North, the Lakers led 1-0 after one period of play on a goal from sophomore Lindsey Grove. Ninth-grader Brooke Holmes gave Prior Lake a 2-0 lead with a goal 5:24 into the second period.
Lakeville North later scored two goals 21 seconds apart to tie the game heading into the final period.
Senior Paige Pavlish and sophomore Josie Reed had third-period goals for Prior Lake. Sophomore Ryane Kearns finished with three assists, while Holmes and ninth-graders Jaiden Zollman and Ava Guillemette each had one.
Senior Bri Elbon finished with 26 saves in goal for the Lakers.
Prior Lake went into the Lakeville North game off a 3-1 loss at Apple Valley Nov. 23 in league play. All four goals were scored in the second period.
Apple Valley scored the first three. Kearns scored for the Lakers with 2:36 left in the frame. Holmes had the assist.
Elbon finished with 26 saves.