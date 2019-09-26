The Hockey For Life Classic is becoming of the state's best holiday hockey tournaments.
The third annual event is set for Dec. 26-28 at Dakotah Ice Center in Prior Lake with many of the state's top programs in the field, including Edina, Eden Prairie, St. Thomas Academy and Moorhead.
Prior Lake is also in the field and the Lakers' three opponents will be Chaska, Totino Grace and Lakeville North, respectively.
The concept of Hockey For Life focuses on the role of hockey as a character-building platform and as a tool for sharpening skills that translate to success both on and off the ice.
Edina beat Eden Prairie for the state title last year, while St. Thomas Academy was fourth at state and Moorhead was also a state participant.
