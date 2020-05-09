Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Elko Speedway will delay the start of its 2020 season.
Opening night is tentatively scheduled for June 13 on the New Market track with an Eve of Destruction and drive-in event. NASCAR. A full racing card to include Late Models, Thunder Cars, Power Stocks, Legends and Bandoleros is set for June 20.
The first Automobile Racing Club of America event is still set for July 11.
The annual Thunderstruck 93 is scheduled for Sept. 26. The final race night is Oct. 3, which will crown season champions in Hornets, Legends and Bandoleros.
Elko Speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt oval race track located in New Market.
The entire 2020 schedule is at elkospeedway.com/2020-prelim-calendar.