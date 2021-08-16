There were no pads popping, long touchdown runs or parents from the sidelines last fall on many youth football fields in the area and across the state
The COVID-19 pandemic was the reason, as many programs had to cancel their seasons, although some still had flag football.
Football is back at the youth level and kids seem eager to play. Prior Lake Athletics for Youth and the Shakopee Youth Football Association both say participation is higher than it was pre-pandemic.
They have new kids out, and didn't lose many to other sports. It's almost like the pandemic help. A year of sitting on the sidelines seems to have energized football signups.
"Interestingly, we had three consecutive years of falling registration numbers (before COVID-19)," said Zach Brazier, the president of the SYFA. "Our big fear was after we cancelled the season last year, we’d lose a noticeable percentage of players moving on to specialize in a sport or focus longer on the summer sports forever.
"To our delight, and very hard work this offseason, our numbers are up for the first time in four years," Brazier continued.
It's not exactly the same story in Prior Lake. Youth football there, grades kindergarten through eighth-grade, has not lacked for eager participants over the last decade.
"We are closing in on 700 kids this season, which would be an eight-year high for us," said Adam Jerstad, vice president of P.L.A.Y. football.
P.L.A.Y. played flag football last fall for all its grades but with multiple COVID-19 protocols in place. The higher numbers there were in the lower grades as older kids tend to lean more toward tackle than flag.
"Again, based on our numbers this year, nothing was lost from our 2020 season," Jerstad said. "And, if anything, it motivated people to come back stronger for 2021."
Higher participation rates are not across the board on the youth gridiron. The Burnsville Athletic Club's numbers have been slowly declining for years.
Burnsville does have two teams at the sixth-grade level this fall, but only one team at fifth, seventh and eighth grade.
Meanwhile, Bloomington, a city of nearly 90,000 with two high schools, has only 38 kids in seventh grade playing tackle football and 34 in eighth grade. In fifth and sixth grade, numbers are around 45 each.
Brazier said many Shakopee youth sports have had to deal with disappointments due to COVID-19 over the past year. But has there been a reset so to speak in many of them, including football?
Not playing or having limited games and practices seems to have boosted participation. Parents are looking for ways to keep their children active, especially after so many activities have been canceled or reduced due to the pandemic.
"We suddenly have a ton of kids who have never played football," Brazier said "We suddenly have a lot of kids, who we thought were lost forever to baseball or lacrosse, have come back this season.
"I think people are back to square one, where it's late summer/fall and that means football," he added. "They want to be a part of it this time around."
Jerstad said there's a 10 to 15% jump in football registration from last year, as well as in 2019.
"We were not sure how we would rebound from our 2020 COVID season, and we were really watching how we would compare to our 2019 season" he said. "So to see these increases is very encouraging and the future is bright for our youth football program."