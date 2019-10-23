The Prior Lake girls swimming team completed the perfect South Suburban Conference dual season Oct. 22.
The No. 8-ranked Lakers captured 11 of 12 events in a 94-82 home win over Lakeville North. Juniors Mary O'Neil and Ella Knutson each won two individual events to lead the way for Prior Lake.
It's the second straight year the Lakers have completed a perfect SSC dual season.
Next up for Prior Lake is the Section 2AA competition. The prelims are Nov. 6, diving is Nov. 7 and the finals are Nov. 8. All three days are held at Eden Prairie High School.
The field is strong, with the likes of No. 2 Minnetonka leading the way along with No. 3 Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. Shakopee, Bloomington Jefferson and Chaska are also in the field.
The top four divers make the Class AA state field. On the swimming side, the top two individuals and winning relay teams also qualify. The other way to get there it to meet the state qualifying times, which don't include diving.
Prior Lake was ninth in the state team standings last year. The program's best finish is sixth, which it achieved in 2017. The team was ninth in 2011 and 10th in 2016.
If the Lakers want to get into the top five at state this year, they'll need to qualify all three relays, since relay points are double the individual swims and diving points.
Against Lakeville North, Prior Lake won all three relays. Knutson, O'Neil and sophomores Brooke Bauer and Grace Netz teamed up to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:54.74.
O'Neil, Kuntson, ninth-grader Maria Soria and junior Ainsley Clayton won the 200 freestyle relay (1:43.43), and Soria, Netz, ninth-grader Isabel Ondracek and eighth-grader Halle Nelson were tops in the 400 freestyle relay (3:54.28).
Knutson won the 200 individual medley (2:24.73) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.48). O'Neil claimed the 50 freestyle (25.52) and the 100 freestyle (56.62).
Clayton was tops in the 200 freestyle for the Lakers (2:07.58), as was senior Julia Ondracek in the 100 butterfly (1:03.42). Sophomore Lexi Nelson won the 100 backstroke (1:08.29).
In diving, Prior Lake took the top two spots, with sophomore Alaina Wolter winning with 184.10 points and junior Sarah McDonald taking second (183.70).
Individual runner-up finishes for Prior Lake included:
- Halle Nelson in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.14) and the 50 freestyle (25.92).
- Sphomore Abby Mattila in the 100 backstroke (1:08.91).
- Bauer in the 100 freestyle (57.88).
- Soria in the 100 butterfly (1:04.79).
- Julia Ondracek in the 200 individual medley (2:26.96).
The Lakers finished one-two in the 200 medley relay with the team of Lexi Nelson, Julia Ondracek, Halle Nelson and junior Kathryn Abney taking second (2:00.62).
The Class AA state meet is scheduled for Nov. 14-16 at its annual site, the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
The Lake Conference claimed the top four spots in the team standings last year: Edina won the crown ahead of Minnetonka, Wayzata and Eden Prairie.