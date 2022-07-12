Alex Bump is still years away of potentially playing in the NHL, but he got a little taste of what his future could be like July 8.
The Philadelphia Flyers selected the 2022 Prior Lake High School graduate in the fifth round of the NHL Draft. Bump was the 133rd overall selection overall.
Bump was the 63rd-ranked North America skaters by NHL Central Scouting. That was just two spots behind Devin Kaplan, the Flyers' third-round selection.
Some mock drafts had Bump going as a high as the third round, so he may have dropped a little. And the Flyers were not on Bump's radar.
"I don't recall talking to them," Bump said when he met the Philadelphia media shortly after the draft. "It's kind of a big shock to me."
Bump will play Division I hockey at the University of Vermont, but he's not expected to start there until the 2023-24 school year. Bump will play next year in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers.
Last season, Bump played 27 games for the Lancers between his senior year with Prior Lake. He finished with six goals and 11 assists.
Bump had huge final season at Prior Lake, leading the team to its first-ever state tournament berth. In just 31 games, Bump set single-season records for the Lakers in total points (83), goals scored (48) and assists (35).
He was a Mr. Hockey finalist and was named the Associated Press Player of the Year. In the state tournament, where the Lakers finished fourth, Bump scored five goals and had an assist in the team's 6-0 quarterfinal win over Cretin-Derham Hall.
Bump’s five goals were two off the tournament record for a game. Hall of Famer John Mayasich scored seven goals in a game for Eveleth back in 1951, while also scoring a tournament record 15 goals in three state games that year.
Bump finished the state tournament with seven goals.
Bump had five goals and five assists in three Section 2AA tournament games to lead the Lakers' to their first-ever title. He had four goals and an assist in the championship game, a 7-4 win over Chaska.
According to thehockeywriters.com's NHL Draft prospect profile, Bump has a chance to get to the NHL. He still has room to put more weight on his 6-foot, 194-pound frame.
The website listed Bump's strengths as "excellent shot and release, smooth skating, soft hands and the ability to find open ice," while "back-checking, consistency and coasting on the defensive side from time to time" are areas that he needs to improve.
"Bump has the characteristics of a good bottom-six player at the NHL level whose speed would be viable for a team's penalty kill," the website stated. "He has some work ahead of him, particularly learning to play a 200-foot game, but he has the tools. The team that drafts him should prepare to spend a few years developing him once he’s finished with his commitment to the University of Vermont."
When asked by the Philadelphia media about the strengths of his game, Bump went offense.
"My shot, my hands and puck skills," he said. "I'm more offensive minded, probably, trying to use my offensive abilities."