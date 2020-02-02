The Prior Lake wrestling team pinned down three wins in two days with the postseason approaching.
The Lakers earned six wins by fall in a 49-20 victory over Lakeville South Jan. 30 in South Suburban Conference dual action. Prior Lake followed with a 48-24 league win at Lakeville North the next day, while also winning 37-23 over Ellsworth, Wisconsin.
Prior Lake (8-5 overall, 6-2 in the SSC) is at Eastview in league action Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., and will end the regular season Feb. 7 at the Mound Westonka Invitational at 5 p.m.
The Section 2AAA team tournament is Feb. 14 at Shakopee High School. The top-seeded Sabers, the defending Class 3A state champions, will be the No. 1 seed, while No. 4 New Prague will be seeded No. 2.
The winner of the Prior Lake-Eastview match will likely get the No. 3 seed. Other teams in the field include Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Apple Valley, Rosemount and Burnsville.
In the Lakers' win over Lakeville South, winning by fall were ninth-grader Alan Koehler at 106 pounds, sophomore Jonah Kolsrud at 113, sophomore Anthony Bechik at 120, senior Chase Bloomquist at 152, sophomore Cole Edwards at 170 and senior Logan Hennen at 182.
Sophomore Teagan Block picked up a 16-6 major decision at 126 for the Lakers. Senior Cory St. Martin won 1-0 at 132, while junior Billy Trees earned a 3-0 victory at 195 and junior Cameron Miller won 6-0 at 220.
In beating Lakeville North, Bloomquist and Edwards earned back-to-back falls at 152 and 160 pounds, respectively to give the Lakers a 30-18 lead. St. Martin had a fall at 132 for the Lakers, as did junior Gabe McDonald at 138, Trees at 195 and ninth-grader Martin Owasu at heavyweight.
Kolsrud and sophomore Owen Dotseth won by forfeit at 113 and 182, respectively.
Against Ellsworth, Lakers opened the dual with falls from Koehler at 106 and Kolsrud at 113. Prior Lake followed winning seven of the next 12 matches.
Those victories came from Block at 120 (6-4), ninth-grader Aiden McGowan at 152 (7-4), Bloomquist at 160 (15-2), Edwards at 170 (12-1), Hennen at 182 (15-0), Trees at 195 (3-0) and Owasa at heavyweight (11-7).
The Section 2AAA individual tournament is Feb. 21-22 at Apple Valley. The top-two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make the state field.
Bloomquist qualified at 132 pounds for the Lakers last year.