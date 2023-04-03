Laker Captains

The captains for Prior Lake this season are (from left), junior Matthew Totten and seniors Matt Johnson, Tyus Smith and Brady Baur.

 Prior Lake baseball photo

The Prior Lake baseball team will have a lot of new faces on the diamond this spring.

The Lakers graduated 16 seniors from last year's squad that finished 12-13 overall, including 8-9 in the South Suburban Conference. So is it a rebuilding year for the program?

