The Prior Lake baseball team will have a lot of new faces on the diamond this spring.
The Lakers graduated 16 seniors from last year's squad that finished 12-13 overall, including 8-9 in the South Suburban Conference. So is it a rebuilding year for the program?
Not according to Prep Baseball Report; a national independent scouting service that's been around since 2005. It has Prior Lake ranked No. 10 in its Class 4A preseason rankings in the state.
Two Division I pitchers return to the Lakers in senior Tyus Smith and junior Mathew Totten, both captains. Smith has already signed to pitch at South Dakota State University next year, while Totten has verbally committed to Purdue University.
Senior captain Brady Baur and senior Trevor Mong will be compete at the Division II level next year at University of Minnesota Morris and the University of Sioux Falls, respectively.
Senior captain Matthew Johnson, the who anchors the Lakers' infield, will be on the diamond at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level next year at Benedictine College in Kansas, while senior Grant Brening will play Division III baseball at Crown College in St. Paul.
Prep Baseball Report also listed junior Hudson Johnson is a top arm for the Lakers this spring.
The Lakers scored seven or more runs in four of their five section games last year. However, the team lost 12-9 to Shakopee in the loser bracket final and ended up third.
Chanhassen ended up beating the Sabers for the title and went on to finish third at state. The Storm is ranked No. 3 in the Prep Baseball Report preseason rankings, while Shakopee was listed as a team on the rankings bubble.
Minnetonka, the section champion in 2021, Eden Prairie and Chaska make 2AAAA very deep. Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson round out the field.
In the SSC, Farmington won the league title last year and was the state runner-up to Stillwater. The Tigers were ranked No. 6 in the preseason poll, while Rosemount was No. 9.
So the SSC will be loaded again this spring as Lakeville South was also listed as a bubble team with Shakopee.
East Ridge and Stillwater of the Suburban East Conference were the top-two ranked teams, respectively in the Prep Baseball Report preseason rankings. Four SEC teams were ranked, including No. 4 Cretin-Derham Hall and No. 6 Mounds View.
Andover and Maple Grove of the North Suburban Suburban were ranked No. 7 and 8, respectively.
With the cold spring, there will likely be more May doubleheaders for the Lakers, as well as most teams in the state, so pitching depth could be a key in contending for the SSC title and earning a top section seed.
Both of Prior Lake's playoff losses last year were to Shakopee, including 4-3 in the opening round. The Lakers followed with wins over Jefferson, Minnetonka and Chaska, before getting eliminated by Shakopee right before the title game.
The Lakers split with the Sabers in SSC play last season.
Prior Lake is scheduled to end the regular season May 23 against Coon Rapids in non-league play. Section 2AAAA play starts May 26 with the title game set for June 5.
The first two rounds of the Class 4A state tournament will be June 13-14 at CHS Field in St. Paul. The title game is June 16 at Target Field in Minneapolis.