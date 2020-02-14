Haidyn Pitsch drove the lane and tossed up a tough, off-balance shot Feb. 13 at Eagan.
The senior guard on the Prior Lake girls basketball team got the shooter's roll as the ball fell through the net. It was also her 1,000th-career point.
Pitsch celebrated with her teammates and then converted the 3-point play for a 19-14 lead en route to the Lakers' 56-50 South Suburban Conference win over the Wildcats. Pitsch finished with 12 points.
Prior Lake followed with another conference victory Feb. 14, winning 59-51 at Lakeville South.
The Lakers (10-14 overall, 7-9 in the SSC) have two league games left to end the regular season — at Eastview Feb. 18 and home to Burnsville Feb. 21. Both start at 7 p.m.
Section 2AAAA brackets come out Feb. 22 and the Lakers will likely get the No. 5 of 6 seed. Sixth-ranked Chaska (20-4) will be the No. 1 seed, while Minnetonka (16-8) and No. 10 Eden Prairie (15-10) look to be in the next two spots.
Shakopee (16-8) looks locked into the No. 4 seed. Others in the field include Edina (8-14), Chanhassen (11-12) and Bloomington Jefferson (4-20).
In the win over Eagan, Prior Lake led 30-23 at the break and stayed in front of the Wildcats throughout the second half.
Junior Tatum Brostrom also had 12 points for the Lakers, while junior Chanel Kallevig scored 11 and junior Emily Kulstad had 10. Junior Ellie Albrecht chipped in 6 points.
In beating Lakeville South, Pitsch led the way with 22 points. The Lakers overcame a 30-27 deficit at the half.
Albrecht scored 10 points for Prior Lake, while Trachsel and Kulstad both had 9 and Brostrom finished with 7.