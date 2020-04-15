Isabelle Henry of Prior Lake was named the Athena Award winner at the Academy of Holy Angels.
The award is given out to the most outstanding female senior athlete in each metro area high school. The 48th annual banquet in still set for May 8 at the Doubletree by Hilton in Bloomington.
Henry is a two-sport standout for the Stars in track and basketball.
In track, she earned Tri-Metro All-Conference honors the last three seasons. She's part of the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams that hold school records and was a Class AA state participant in 2019 in the 4x200.
In basketball, Henry was part of a Stars team that competed in the Class 3A state tournament the last four years. She averaged 7.5 points in her final season, 9.7 as a junior, 5.8 as a sophomore and 4.0 as a ninth-grader.
“Isabelle has had a great career as a multi-sport athlete excelling in both basketball and track while exemplifying the Holy Angels way in captaining both teams," Stars Athletic Director Michael Kautzman said. “We are very proud of her."
Henry will attend Carleton College in Northfield in the fall, where she plans to major in pre-veterinary medicine and play Division III basketball.