Prior Lake Athletics for Youth will have free youth lacrosse clinic at the Savage Dome Feb. 26 from 1-2 p.m.
The clinic is for boys and girls in grades kindergarten through eighth grade, and participants must register in advance at www.playinfo.org. No equipment is needed and sticks and balls will be provided.
Prior Lake has one of the best lacrosse programs in the state for both the boys and girls at the high school level. The Laker girls are the defending state champions, winning their second title last spring and their first one back in 2020.
The Prior Lake boys were state runner-up last year and have won three state titles since 2016. The team also won crowns in 2018 and 2019.
For more on the Laker programs go to plhsactivities.org.