The Section 2AA playoffs are not far off for the Prior Lake girls soccer team.
The Lakers are trying to get a top-four seed for a home game in the quarterfinals, but a pair of ties and a 2-1 South Suburban Conference loss at Shakopee Sept. 19 won't help their cause.
Prior Lake had a scoreless league tie at Farmington Sept. 24 and a 2-2 deadlock at home with Chanhassen Sept. 21 in a battle of section foes.
The Lakers (5-3-3 overall, 2-2-2 in the SSC) is at Burnsville Sept 26 in league play at 7 p.m. and is playing at St. Paul Como Park Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.
Prior Lake's final two games to end the regular season are SSC ones and both are at home — versus Apple Valley Oct. 1 and against No. 5-ranked Rosemount Oct. 3 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8. Top-ranked Edina (12-1) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 7 Minnetonka (8-2-1). Shakopee (7-2-3) looks to be the No. 3 seed.
Other teams in the field include Chaska (5-5-3), Eden Prairie (4-6-1), Chanhassen (2-7-2) and Bloomington Jefferson (2-10-1).
The semifinals are Oct. 10 at the site of the higher seed, while the title game is Oct. 15 at a site to be determined. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
In the Lakers' tie with Chanhassen, senior Josie Machalek had a goal and an assist for the Lakers, while senior Calyn Schanzenbach also had a goal.
Senior Katarina Decaroli earned the shutout in the scoreless tie at Farmington.
Against Shakopee, all three of the goals in the game came in the first half. Sophomore Cate Hudak scored for Prior Lake with senior Kate Trachsel getting the assist.