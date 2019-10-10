With just two regular season games left, the Prior Lake football team is looking at playoff positioning.
The Lakers are also hoping to end a two-game losing skid Oct. 11 at No. 8-ranked Eden Prairie at 7 p.m. The perennial power Eagles (4-2) go into the game having also lost two in a row, losing 21-14 at Edina in Week 6 and 17-7 at home to No. 1 Wayzata in Week 5.
Prior Lake goes into the game off of a 20-16 home defeat to No. 3 St. Michael-Albetville Oct. 4.
The Lakers end the regular season Oct. 16 at home versus winless Minnetonka (0-6) at 7 p.m. The Class 6A playoff brackets will be released Oct. 17.
Prior Lake is in Section 3 with the likes of No. 2 Lakeville South (5-1) and No. 4 Lakeville North (5-1) along with Rosemount (3-3), No. 9 Farmington (5-1), Eastview (2-4), Burnsville (1-7) and Eagan (0-8).
The Lakers look to be the No. 3 seed out of this group at this point, but two losses could drop them. The first round of the playoffs start Oct. 25.
Prior Lake will likely have a home game. If the Lakers are the No. 3 seed, they’d play the No. 6 seed from either Section 4, 5 or 6.
In the loss to St. Michael-Albertville, the game came down to the final two drives. The Knights went 59 yards on eight plays, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 2:56 left remaining to take a 4-point lead.
Prior Lake had a final chance to win the game with a drive and had all three of its timeouts left. The Lakers stated on their own 24-yard line and slowly moved up the field.
Prior Lake faced a 4th-and-8 on the Knights’ 24-yard line with with 18 seconds to play, but senior Nate Raddatz’ pass intended for senior Dylan Bair in the corner of the end zone fell incomplete.
The Knights took a knee for the final play to improve to 5-1.
Prior Lake grabbed a 16-13 lead early in the fourth quarter when junior Josh Keller connected on a 42-yard field goal.
The Lakers led 13-6 at the break. Senior DJ Doyen intercepted a pass in the second quarter and went 48 yards for a score with 1:32 left to play in the half.
But instead of kicking the extra point to go up by eight, Prior Lake may have gotten a little greedy. The Lakers tried a trick play for 2 points and were unsuccessful.
That one point potentially meant the difference in the Lakers’ attempting a game-tying field goal in the final moments instead of having to score a touchdown to win.
St. Michael-Albertville fumbled the opening kickoff, and the Lakers quickly turned it into points, getting a 4-yard scoring run from junior Tyler Shaver for a quick 7-0 lead.
Shaver led the Lakers on the ground with 50 yards on 17 carries.
The Knights scored their first touchdown on an 80-yard scoring pass in the second quarter and then tied the game 13-13 in the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Raddatz completed 11 of 19 passes for 56 yards. He rushed 10 times for 47 yards. Bair led the Lakers in receiving with six catches for 36 yards.