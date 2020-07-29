The Prior Lake Jays will be the No. 7 seed in the Section 3B playoffs.
The Jays finished 2-8 in the league standings following a pair of losses to Shakopee; 13-3 on the road July 28 and 9-0 at home July 26.
Prior Lake (3-8 overall) also fell 12-4 versus Eagan in league action July 24.
The Section 3B playoffs start Aug. 2. Go to rvleast.leagues.mnbaseball.org for the playoff format when it's posted.
In the loss to Eagan, the Jays led 3-0 after two innings, but Eagan rallied and scored five times in fifth and added three more runs in the sixth to take control.
Cooper Smith took the loss for the Jays, working five innings and allowing seven runs (five earned) while fanning three. Jake Larson pitched 3 1/3 innings giving up three runs (two earned) with two strikeouts.
Jonah Hoeg faced five batters and allowed two runs (one earned), while Mitchell Goodwin fanned one in two-thirds of an inning.
The Jays had just five hits, but three of them were doubles. Rob Frederick and Hoeg each doubled and had RBI, while Smith also had a two-bagger.
Jeff Butler and Tommy Keating also had RBIs.
In the home loss to Shakopee, Prior Lake was outhit 13-5. Frederick had the Jays' lone extra-base hit with a double.
Two Shakopee pitchers combined on the shutout, finishing with nine strikeouts.
Ben Eisenberg took the loss for Prior Lake, working six innings and allowing four runs (three earned) while fanning two. Jett Heinen went 2 1/3 innings giving up five runs, while Brandt Broderick worked two-thirds of an inning.
On the road against Shakopee, the Jays trailed 8-2 after three innings and couldn't recover. Larson was saddled with the loss working 2 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) with three strikeouts.
Cooper Schnackenberg fanned four batters in 2 2/2 innings allowing one run. Ben Koopman gave up five runs in 2 2/3 innings while fanning three.
Three of the Jays' six hits were doubles. Austin Gordon had one of them, finishing 2 for 3 with an RBI. Goodwin also doubled and drove in a run. Keating also had a two-bagger.
Prior Lake ends the regular season July 30 in a non-league home game versus St. Louis Park at 7:30 p.m.