The Prior Lake wrestling team faced some tough challenges at its own Ron Edwards Classic Dec. 14.
The No. 9-ranked Lakers won one of three duals, including a 43-33 victory over Waconia. That came after a 41-28 loss to No. 8 Farmington and before a 64-8 setback to Simley, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
The Lakers took on another ranked Class 2A program Dec. 13 at home, falling 41-21 to No. 9 Scott West.
Despite the setbacks, Prior Lake coach Joe Block said the four matches in two days were a good measuring stick for his program this early in the season.
"It was a great weekend of wrestling for us," Block said. "We need to work on some basics, but overall the kids had good attitudes and wrestled hard on the mat."
"It was nice to get a win over Waconia," Block added. "We would have liked to be a little closer with Farmington. I think we are just as good. We just got beat on the mat, so we have some things to work on there as well."
The Lakers (2-3 overall, 1-1 in the South Suburban Conference) take on Burnsville at home Dec. 19 in a league dual at 7 p.m.. Prior Lake is in the annual Christmas Tournament in Rochester Dec. 20-21, which features many of the state's top wrestlers from all three classes.
"The Christmas tournament will be a good indicator for some of our boys; it should be a great tournament," Block said.
In the win over Waconia, the Lakers earned five wins by fall, including at heavyweight were junior Cam Miller sealed the victory with a pin.
Junior Teagan Block won by fall at 120 pound for the Lakers, as did sophomore Carter Berggren at 126, junior Colton Sund at 145 and senior Logan Hennen at 182.
Ninth-grader Alex Koehler won 20-9 at 106 for Prior Lake, while senior Chase Bloomquist had a technical fall at 152 and junior Cole Edwards picked up a 3-1 overtime win at 160.
In the loss to Farmington, which also served as an SSC match, wins for Prior Lake went to Koehler at 106 (technical fall), Block at 120 (fall), senior Cory St. Martin at 132 (fall), Gabe McDonald at 138 (10-6), Bloomquist at 152 (technical fall) and Edwards at 160 (4-0).
The Tigers won the the last five matches, including three by fall.
Against Simley, Block and Bloomquist had the Lakers' wins. Block won by technical fall at 120, and Bloomquist won 5-0 at 152.
"We have some good matches [against Simley] and got a couple of wins," Block said. "The kids competed and that's important against a team like that."
In the loss to Scott West, Prior Lake's wins went to Koehler at 106 (14-6), Block at 120 (technical fall), St. Martin at 132 (3-2), Sund at 145 (5-1), Bloomquist at 152 (3-2) and Hennen at 170 (6-2).
Block and Bloomquist each went 4-0 over the two days and take 8-0 records into the dual with Burnsville. Block is ranked No. 10 in the state at 120 pounds. Koehler is the Lakers' other ranked wrester at No. 6 at 106.
The Lakers will end 2019 at the Rumble on the Red in Fargo Dec. 27-28.
Prior Lake opens the New Year with two tough matches against Section 2AAA foes. The Lakers are at No. 1 Shakopee Jan. 2 in SSC action and are home to No. 5 New Prague the next day. Both start at 7 p.m.