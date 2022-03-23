The Prior Lake girls track and field team had 14 athletes competing at state last year and 10 are back.
So experience is on the Lakers’ side this spring in the new three-class format, which was adopted by the Minnesota State High School League last spring.
Prior Lake will go from Section 3AA, where it has won the last two titles, to Section 2AAA. Its new section will have eight teams, including Eden Prairie, Minnetonka, Chaska, Chanhassen, Shakopee, Waconia and Bloomington Jefferson.
Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Waconia come over from Section 6AA, while Jefferson was in Section 3AA last year with the Lakers. Chaska, Chanhassen and Shakopee were part of Section 2AA last spring.
It’s a strong, competitive field, but the Lakers are more than capable of competing in it.
“We are excited to compete against good competition,” Prior Lake coach Jenna O’Brien said.
The 10 Lakers back who competed at state last year include seniors Ashlyn Jore, Mari Mohling and Juliann Will, juniors Olivia Duncan and Reese Weimerskirch, sophomore Addyson White, ninth-grader Layla Vennink and eighth-graders Sara Gastony, Isabelle Reinders and Keeley Mohling.
Vennink, Gastony, Reinders and Keeley Mohling teamed up to take ninth in the 4x800 relay at state last year. Duncan ended up fourth in the discus.
Jore and White were one half of the 4x100 relay team that finished 10th, while Will, White, Weimerskirch were part of the 4x200 squad that was 12th.
Mari Mohling ended up 10th in the high jump.
One of the strengths of Prior Lake’s program over the years has been its depth, and that could be the case in again this spring.
The Lakers were fifth in the Class 3A State True Team competition last year. The true team format is designed to reward teams with quality depth, as well as top-end talent.
“We always have a few freshmen who come out and surprise us, so (we’re) hoping for that this year,” O’Brien said.
The Lakers will need to find another hurdler. Jillian Hiveley was fourth in the 100 hurdles last year, but the senior transferred to Jordan last fall.
“Our hopes for the season include being able to compete at our highest potential with no, or limited, injuries and making sure that all athletes have fun and feel included and supported,” O’Brien said. “Our strengths will be our athlete’s ability to push past adversity and come together to compete.”
Prior Lake finished second in the South Suburban Conference Championships last year behind Rosemount. This year’s SSC meet is scheduled for May 24-25 at Apple Valley High School.
The Section 2AA competition will start June 1 with the prelims and end June 3 with the finals. The venue is Waconia High School.
This year’s Class 3A state meet will start June 9 with the prelims and end June 11 with the finals. The venue is St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Prior Lake finished eighth in the state team standings last year with Rosemount winning the title. The Lakers’ new section foes, Minnetonka and Eden Prairie, tied for third and sixth, respectively.