Ryan McDonald has been on power surge roughly halfway through his final season at South Dakota State University.
The 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate has smacked 10 home runs in the Division I team's first 22 games. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound catcher tied for the team lead last season with 10 home runs in 41 games.
The single season home run record for the Jackrabbits is 19, which was set by Billy Sawyer in both 2009 and 2010.
Sawyer (2009-2011) is also the school's all-time leader with 50 homers, followed by Greg Geary (2002-2005) with 43 and Billy McMacken (1987-1990) with 42.
With 10 homers on the season, McDonald sits at 28 for his Jackrabbits' career, which ties him for 10th all-time. He only needs three more homers to tie for seventh on the all-time list.
Six more will put him fifth all-time, and 10 more would put McDonald alone at No. 4, while also giving him the single-season record.
McDonald had eight total home runs in his first three seasons at South Dakota State. He hit one homer in 16 games in the shortened COVID-19 season in 2020.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 during that year, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to all spring, fall and winter sport athletes.
Last spring, McDonald was named All-Summit League second team, hitting .329 with 12 doubles and 34 RBIs. His slugging percentage was .630 and he ended the season reaching base at least one time in the team's last 33 games.
McDonald reached base safely in the first 10 games this season, before the streak can to an end at 43 when the Jackrabbits were no-hit by Western Kentucky March 12, losing 3-0.
Through 22 games, McDonald was hitting a team-best.390 with sixth doubles, 21 RBIs and an .829 slugging percentage. The Jackrabbits' single season record for slugging percentage in season is .881 set by Dean Krogman in 1971.
At Prior Lake, McDonald helped the Lakers win their first-ever South Suburban Conference title with a 15-3 record in his senior season. He was one three seniors on the team to play in the 44th annual Minnesota All-Star Series, which features 88 of the top seniors in the state.
McDonald hit .484 in final season high school season with six home runs and 21 RBIs. He was also selected to the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A all-state team.