Ryan McDonald

Ryan McDonald, a 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate, hit 10 home runs in South Dakota State University's first 22 games this season.

 Photo by Dave Eggen/South Dakota State University

Ryan McDonald has been on power surge roughly halfway through his final season at South Dakota State University.

The 2018 Prior Lake High School graduate has smacked 10 home runs in the Division I team's first 22 games. The 5-foot-11, 210-pound catcher tied for the team lead last season with 10 home runs in 41 games.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

