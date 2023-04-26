The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team's offense has been in high gear to open the season.
The No. 3-ranked Lakers have scored 45 goals in their first three games, rolling to a 16-1 home win over Shakopee April 25 in their South Suburban Conference opener.
Prior Lake opened the season with a 10-8 win at No. 6 Stillwater April 15 and followed with a 19-2 home win over Simley April 20.
The Lakers are looking to reclaim their Section 6 title this spring and get back to state. The program won state titles in 2019 and 2021. There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rosemount upset Prior Lake 11-10 in the section title game last season. The Lakers will get the No. 8 Irish on the road in SSC play May 18.
In beating Shakopee, Prior Lake led 13-0 at the break and was 15-0 before losing the shutout in the couple of minutes of action.
Seniors Nina Winter and Rachel Ward both finished with two goals and three assists for the Lakers, while senior Megan Sporney, junior Sadie Chappuis and sophomores Sophia Basile and Tali Baldzicki each had a pair of goals.
Junior Kayleigh Sandell, sophomore Abby Grove and ninth-graders Britney Pinkowski and Keely Mohling all had one goal.
Sandell also had a pair of assists, while Baldzicki had one. Senior Ruby Burandt didn't face a shot in goal for the Lakers until late in the second half, finishing with three saves.
In beating Simley, Burandt finished with six saves, while Ward led the offense with four goals and an assist. Winter finished with two goals and four assists, while Grove, Sporney and Sandell each scored three times.
Baldzicki finished with two goals and two assists, and Basile had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Madeline Sazama also scored for Prior Lake.
In beating Stillwater, it was a 4-4 game at halftime. Sporney led the Lakers with three goals, while Winter had two goals and two assists and Ward had two goals and an assist.
Grove, Sandell and Baldzicki also scored for the Lakers, while Pinkowski chipped in an assist. Burandt finished with six saves in net.
Prior Lake has a tough home game May 5 versus No. 2 Chanhassen. The Lakers end the regular season May 23 against No. 1 Lakeville South, the defending state champs.
Lakeville South beat the Lakers 7-5 in league play last year, which snapped Prior Lake's 49-game conference win streak that dated back to the 2015 season.
In fact, Lakeville South is the only team to beat Prior Lake in SSC action since then, winning 13-12 back in 2015.
This year’s Section 6 playoffs will start May 30 with the first round, while the finals will be June 8. Fifth-ranked Edina is also in the field, along with Bloomington Jefferson, Eagan-Eastview, Valley-Blaze, Holy Angels, Minneapolis and Bloomington Kennedy.
This year's state tournament will be June 13, 15 and 17 at two sites, Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools.