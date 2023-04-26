Prior Lake Lakers

The Prior Lake girls lacrosse team's offense has been in high gear to open the season.

The No. 3-ranked Lakers have scored 45 goals in their first three games, rolling to a 16-1 home win over Shakopee April 25 in their South Suburban Conference opener.

