The Prior Lake girls soccer team has been on the offensive to open the season.

The Lakers have scored 17 goals in their 3-0 start, which includes a 6-0 home win over Owatonna Aug. 30. Prior Lake also earned an 8-1 home win over Northfield Aug. 27, while opening the season with a 3-1 victory at Chaska Aug. 25.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

