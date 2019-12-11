The Prior Lake gymnastics team hopes to continue to make strides over the course of the season.
The Lakers increased their team score by a point from their own invitational Dec. 7 to their first South Suburban Conference meet Dec. 10 at home versus Lakeville North, the defending Class AA state champions.
At the invite, Prior Lake had a team score of 132.55 to finish sixth. Rosemount won the crown (139.25), followed by Northfield (138.85), New Prague (138.45), Eden Prairie (135.65) and Lakeville South (135.00). Chaska/Chanhassen was seventh (128.55).
Against Lakeville North, Prior Lake scored a 133.80, compared to the Panthers' total of 145.00.
"We've had a really good start to the season," Lakers coach Barb Kass said. "Even though we only placed sixth at the invite, I think starting out with a 132.55 was a good first meet score."
Junior Lydia Pavek, the Lakers' lone state qualifier last year, finished fourth on the vault with a score of 8.950.
Eighth-grader Sofia Monn led the Lakers in the all-around taking 14th with total of 32.100. Ninth-grader Terin Block led the team on the uneven bars tying for seventh (8.350).
Sophomore Kylie Thompson led Prior Lake on both the balance beam (T10th, 8.650) and the floor exercise (T10th, 8.950).
Other scores for the Lakers on the floor included senior Maddie Tschida (13th, 8.8), ninth-grader Alex Burger (18th, 8.550), eighth-grader Reese Huston (T19th, 8.5) and Block (T20th, 8.4).
On the beam, Pavek was 17th (8.1), followed by sophomore Sarah Lesser (T19th, 8.0) and Monn and sophomore Avery Wild (T20th, 7.9).
Additional scores on bars for Prior Lake included sophomore Mikayla Drentlaw (11th, 8.150), Pavek (T13th, 7.9), Monn (T19th, 7.6) and seventh-grader Megan Downer (T22nd, 7.4).
On the vault, Lesser tied for 11th (8.5), followed by Burger, Monn and Wild, who each tied for 14th (8.350).
"The girls hit their routines for the most part, except for a few falls on beam," Kass said. "We still have plenty of ways to improve, from tightening up to adding more difficulty."
Against Lakeville North, Monn was the only Laker to complete in the all-around taking sixth (32.425). She had scores of 8.465 on the vault, 7.350 on the bars, 8.325 on the beam and 8.275 on the floor.
Tschida had the Lakers' top score on the floor (5th, 8.70), while Pavek was runner-up on the beam (8.925) and Block was fourth (8.7).
Block led the team on the bars (5th, 8.0), while Pavek tied for first on the vault (9.050) and Burger tied for second (9.0).
"Our dual meet also went very well," Kass said. "Our team score increased by over a point. We had fewer falls on beam, but more stuck landings."
Prior Lake's second SSC meet is Dec. 17 at home versus Lakeville South at 6 p.m.
The Lakers will then be off until Jan. 4 when they compete in the New Prague Invitational at 11 a.m.