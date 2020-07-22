The Prior Lake Jays had their bats rolling in winning a pair of home games against Section 3B clubs.
Cooper Smith and Jonah Hoeg both drove in four runs in leading the Jays to a 16-1 victoey over Excelsior July 17. Prior Lake scored 11 runs in the sixth inning.
The Jays followed with a 17-16 triumph versus Burnsville July 19. Hoeg's two-run double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning plated the trying and winning run.
Prior Lake (3-5 overall) was denied three straight wins July 21 with an 11-8 loss versus Chanhassen, another section squad.
The Jays are home to section-foe Eagan July 24 a 7:30 p.m., and their final games against section teams are July 26 at home to Shakopee 6:30 p.m., and at Shakopee July 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Prior Lake ends the regular season July 30 versus St. Louis Park at 7:30 p.m.
In beating Excelsior, Smith also got the win on the mound, working six innings and allowing two hits and one run while striking out four. Hoeg fanned two batters in one inning of relief.
Smith finished 1 for 2 at the plate with a double and two runs scored, while Hoeg tripled, scored two runs and went 2 for 3.
Mitchell Goodwin also tripled, finishing 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI, while Tyler Buescher scored four runs going 3 for 5 with a double.
Austin Gordon went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two scored for the Jays, while Jett Heinen and Sam Emmerich each drove in runs.
Against Burnsville, Prior Lake was up 8-3 after two innings, but let that lead get away. The Bobcats rallied and went up 15-9 going into the bottom of the seventh.
The Jays' finished the game with their own rally, scoring four runs in the seventh, two more in the eighth and three in the ninth. Emmerich had an RBI double in the ninth, before Hoeg won it with his game-winning double.
Jake Larson got the win in relief, working three innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out three. Ben Eisenberg started and worked five innings, allowing seven runs (three earned) with five strikeouts. Heinen had a tough inning in relief, giving up eight runs.
Offensively, Gordon had a solo homer for the Jays finishing 2 for 5 with three runs scored. Emmerich went 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Hoeg also drove in four runs going 2 for 6 with a double.
Jeff Butler went 4 for 6 with a double and four runs scored, while Smith was 2 for 5 with a double, RBI and two runs. Sam Shopbell also had an RBI for the Jays, while Rob Frederick had a hit and two runs scored.
In the loss to Chanhassen, Prior Lake trailed 5-1 after two innings and tried to rally. The Jays cut the deficit to 8-6 after seven complete, but couldn't get any closer.
Ben Koopman took the loss, allowing five runs in two innings. Matt Cady worked five innings of relief, giving up three runs while fanning two. Brandt Broderick worked two innings, allowing three runs (one earned) with two strikeouts.
Smith homered in the loss, finishing 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Buescher ended up 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Goodwin, Hoeg and Corey Goodwin also drove in runs.
Butler also had a hit and scored two runs.