The Prior Lake boys hockey team fired plenty of shots on goal Dec. 3 in picking up its second win.
The Lakers peppered the Chanhassen net 60 times, scoring five goals in a 5-1 home win over the Storm in a battle of Section 2AA foes. Sophomore Alex Bump led the way with four assists, while sophomore Sam Rice had a goal and two assists.
Prior Lake is at Minnetonka, another section squad, Dec. 5 and will play at No. 4-ranked Rosemount Dec. 7 in South Suburban Conference action. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Lakers (2-1 overall, 0-1 in the SSC) also have league games at Burnsville Dec. 12 and at Eagan Dec. 14 at 7 and 3 p.m., respectively.
Against Chanhassen, the Lakers scored three goals in the third period to put the Storm away. Sophomore Will Schumacher, seniors Laz Kaebel and Parker Long and junior Will Magnuson also had goals in the victory.
Junior Matt Beaty and Schumacher each added an assist.
Sophomore Trevor Boschee finished with 15 saves in goal for Prior Lake.