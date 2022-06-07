State berths were plentiful for the Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams in the Section 2AAA competition June 3 at Waconia.
The Laker boys earned a share of the team title with Minnetonka, qualifying one relay and eighth individuals for the Class 3A meet. The girls squad was second in the team standings and had two relays and five individuals earn berths.
State is set for June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School. It's the first-ever Class 3A meet as track moved to three classes this spring.
Representing the Prior Lake boys will be seniors Tyrese Ossei, Christian Elert, Nicholas McIntosh and Justice Lee, juniors Hootie Hage, Grayson Spronk, Martin Owusu and Evan Laughridge and sophomore Derek Baptiste.
For the Laker girls, seniors Ashlyn Jore and Juliann Will, Anna Mestnik and Mari Mohling, juniors Olivia Duncan, sophomores Valencia Haughton and Addyson White, ninth-grader Layla Vennink and eighth-graders Keeley Mohling, Isabelle Reinders and Sara Gastony will be at state.
In the boys team chase, Prior Lake and Minnetonka both finished with 139.5 points, which was 14 better than Eden Prairie. Chanhassen ended up fourth (86), followed by Shakopee (63), Chaska (59.5), Bloomington Jefferson (50) and Waconia (36).
On girls side, Minnetonka won with 225 points, which was more than 100 better than Prior Lake (124.7). Eden Prairie was third (104.2), followed by Jefferson (62), Chanhassen (60.2), Waconia (46.5), Chaska (44.2) and Shakopee (35.2).
The top-two finishers in each event automatically make state. The other way to get there is by meeting the state standard.
The throws, the shot put and discus, were good to the Prior Lake boys at sections as they went one-two-three in the shot put. Laughridge won with a toss of 55-0, while Elert was second (51-9) and junior Greg Johnson was third (49-1 1/2).
Owusu was runner-up in the discus (145-06), while Elert was seventh (131-5).
Hage was second in 1,600 with a time of 4:21.31, as well as the 3,200 (9:25.06). Spronk was runner-up in the 100 (10.72), as was Ossei in the high jump (6-0) and Baptiste in the pole vault (12-7).
McIntosh, Lee, Ossei and Spronk teamed to take second in the 4x100 relay (42.75).
The Lakers' 4x200 team of McIntosh, Lee, Spronk and junior Jake Fier nearly made state, taking third (1:30.62), which was 1.31 second off the state cut. The 4x400 team of Hage, sophomores Josh Marcinkevich and Matt Mahowald and senior Ryan Horejsi took fourth (3:35.24).
McIntosh came close to state in the 200 taking third (23.10), while Fier was sixth (23.34). Senior Adnan Muhamad was third in the 300 hurdles (41.47) and 10th in the 110 hurdles (16.73).
Junior Ian Mckowen was fourth in the 110 hurdles (15.38), as was Marcinkevich in the 400 (51.28), Lee in the 100 (10.98), sophomore Ryan Casey in the pole vault (11-10) and Fier in the long jump (21-2 1/4).
Senior Brock Holte was fifth in the high jump (5-10) and ninth in the 400 (55.97). Junior Logan Meyer was eighth in the triple jump (38-0 1/2), while junior Gavin Bass was 10th in the pole vault (10-4).
For the Prior Lake girls, Jore, White and Duncan were all section champs. White captured the 300 hurdles (44.80), while Jore won the long jump (17-8) and Duncan was tops in the discus (131-8).
Mestnik was runner-up in the discus (110-1), while Mari Mohling was fifth in the jump by meeting the standard of 5-4.
Jore, Haughton, Will and Keeley Mohling took second in the 4x100 (49.22), as did the 4x800 team of Keeley Mohling, Gastony, Vennink and Reinders (9:37.19).
The 4x400 team of Keeley Mohling, White, Will and Reinders just missed making state taking third (4:07.80). The 4x200 team of Will, junior Sophia Crespo and ninth-graders Jayla Rucker and Linnea Jungers took sixth (1:49.72).
Reinders fell short of state in the 800 taking third (2:19.80). Sophomore Annaliese Cundiff was fourth in the pole vault (9-7), while senior Madilynn Mathison tied for fifth (9-1).
Sophomore Hannah Cole was was fourth in 300 hurdles (48.32) and sixth in the 100 hurdles (16.45). White was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.71), while sophomore Clara Gillen was seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.33).
Haughton ended up fifth in the 100 (12.74) and sixth in the 200 (26.61). Gastony took fifth in the 800 (2:24.97), as did ninth-grader Ava Lofness in the long jump (34-2 1/4) and Duncan in the shot put (34-7 1/2).
Senior Alexandra Lloyd was sixth in the discus (102-8) and seventh in the shot put (32-9). Junior Alexa Hauschildt was eighth in the shot put (32-1 1/2).
Other finishes for the girls included Vennink in the 3,200 (8th, 11:57.14), Aubree Taylor in the 1,600 (8th, 5:35.20) and in the 3,200 (9th, 11:59.20), Will in the long jump (8th, 16-2), junior Reese Weimerskirch in the long jump (9th, 15-7 1/2), Cundiff in the pole vault (9th, 32-2 1/2), ninth-grader Maggie Hoen in the 1,600 (9th, 5:36.05), Jore in the 100 (10th, 13.06), Crespo in the 200 (10th, 27.61) and sophomore Julia Thoms in the 400 (10th, 1:04.39).