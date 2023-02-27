The Prior Lake boys swimming team could make some big waves at the state meet.

In the Section 2AA finals Feb. 25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center, the Lakers qualified all three relays, one diver and five individuals to the Class AA competition, which is March 3-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events