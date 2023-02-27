The Prior Lake boys swimming team could make some big waves at the state meet.
In the Section 2AA finals Feb. 25 at the Eden Prairie Community Center, the Lakers qualified all three relays, one diver and five individuals to the Class AA competition, which is March 3-4 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Prior Lake ended up third in the section team standings with 383 points behind champion Minnetonka (488) and runner-up Eden Prairie (412). Chaska-Chanhassen finished fourth (276), followed by Waconia (183), Shakopee (152), Bloomington Jefferson (95) and Burnsville (92).
Sophomore Ethan Kosin won the 500 freestyle at sections with a time of 4:36.05. He also took second in the 100 backstroke (51.24).
Kosin, senior Owen Dwyer and junior and Kaiden Cheung each made state in two individual events, while junior Victor Trinh and ninth grader Braxton Helmers both qualified in one.
Senior Blake Wallen qualified in diving for Prior Lake, while ninth grader Owen Beaudette, sophomore Griffin Leining and senior Jackson Stout were part of relays that made the state field.
The top two finishers in the individual swimming events automatically make state, along with the winning relays and the top four divers. The other way to qualify, expect for diving, is by meeting the state cut times.
Prior Lake did that in all three relays. The 200 medley team of Kosin, Beaudette, Leining and Trinh took second with a time of 1:35.93, which was well below the state cut (1:39.01).
The 400 freestyle relay team of Cheung, Dwyer, Leining and Kosin was nearly seven seconds under the state cut while also taking second (3:10.47). Trinh, Stout, Cheung and Dwyer teamed up in the 200 freestyle relay and took third (1:27.39), beating the cut (1:29.60) by more the two seconds.
Dwyer ended up second in the 100 butterfly (50.83) and was more than two seconds under cut in the 200 individual medley (1:55.34) taking third.
Cheung was fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.94), beating the cut time by .32. He was also third in the 100 butterfly (51.70), eclipsing the cut by .70
Trinh was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (21.49). He also took sixth in the 100 freestyle (48.14), missing the cut in that event by .07.
Helmers was fourth in the 100 backstroke (53.43), getting under the cut by .62. He was also fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:00.53) with the cut being 1:57.59.
Wallen ended up second in diving with 414.30 points. Sophomore Maddox Mork was just missed the top four in diving taking fifth (347.65) for the Lakers.
Leining ended up seventh in the 100 freestyle (52.54) and was 11th in the 50 freestyle (22.71). Sophomore Reese Haycraft was sixth in the 500 freestyle (4:53.82) with the cut being 4:48.89. He was also 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:51.14).
Beaudette led Prior Lake in the 100 breaststroke taking fourth (1:00.64) and missing the cut by .86. He was also 12th in the 100 freestyle (49.71).
Other finishes for Prior Lake came from senior Blake Viger in the 200 freestyle (13th, 1:49.54) and the 500 freestyle (12th, 5:05.44), sophomore Matt Ondracek in the 200 individual medley (11th, 2:06.08) and the 500 freestyle (14th, 5:09.63), Stout in the 50 freestyle (13th 23.15) and the 100 breaststroke (14th, 1:05.92), sophomore Phillip Khomyakov in the 200 individual medley (14th, 2:08.45) and the 100 breaststroke (15th, 1:06.91), junior Tyler Leong in the 100 butterfly (16th, 59.42) and the 100 backstroke (16th, 59.73) and junior Michael Bremer in the 50 freestyle (16th, 23.66).
Ninth grader Luke Schwandt ended up 12th in diving (246.05) for the Lakers, while senior Zach Glashagel was 16th (205.30).
At state last winter, Prior Lake ended up 12th in the team standings. Wallen, Dwyer, Cheung, Trinh and Kosin competed at state last year for the Lakers.
Wallen has taken ninth in diving, one spot from the medal stand, the last two years. Kosin, Dwyer, Cheung and Trinh teamed up to finish seventh in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays at state last winter.