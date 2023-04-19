Matthew Totten
Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

Plenty of runs and strikeouts for the Prior Lake baseball team to open the season.

The Lakers have scored 20 runs in their first two games, including a 10-3 win at Lakeville South April 18 in their South Suburban Conference opener. Prior Lake won 10-1 versus Coon Rapids in its first game April 14.

