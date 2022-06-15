The Prior Lake boys and girls track and field teams found multiple spots on the medal stand at the Class 3A state meet June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
For the Laker girls, sophomore Addyson White had the team's best finish, making a run at the 300 hurdles title. She finished second with a time of 43.61, which was. 51 off the winning time of Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount.
White was also part of the 4x100 relay team with senior Ashlyn Jore, sophomore Valencia Houghton and eighth-grader Keeley Mohling that finished third with a time of 48.24.
Junior Olivia Duncan finished fifth in the discus for Laker girls with a toss of 131-08, while Jore was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17-6 1/2. Senior Mari Mohling scored points for the Lakers in the high jump with a seventh-place finish (5-4).
Prior Lake tied for ninth in the standings with Eden Prairie with 31 points. Rosemount won the crown for a second straight year with 93 points, followed by Minnetonka (81), Edina (63), Wayzata (56) and St. Michael-Albertville (39).
On the boys side, the Lakers were a little further back in the team standings, finishing 30th with 9.5 points. Andover won the title (62.2), followed by Rosemount (58), Moorhead (55), Champlin Park (52) and Owatonna and Robbinsdale Armstrong (40).
Junior Evan Laughridge had the highest finish for the Prior Lake boys, taking sixth in the shot put with a toss of 52-10 3/4. Sophomore Derek Baptiste tied for seventh in the pole vault (12-6), while junior Grayson Spronk was eighth in the 100 (10.92) and sophomore Hootie Hage was ninth in the 3,200 (9:23.95).
The top-nine finishers in each of individual event and the relays score points for their team.
Junior Martin Owusu was close in the discus for the Laker boys, taking 11th (142-02), while Hage ended up 13th in the 1,600 (4:24.24). Senior Christian Elert finished 14th in the shot put (49-5 1/4), while senior Tyrese Ossei was 17th in the high jump (5-8).
The boys' 4x100 relay team of seniors Nicholas McIntosh and Justice Lee, Ossei and Spronk nearly the made the finals taking 10th place (43.13).
For the Prior Lake girls, the 4x800 relay team of Keeley Mohling, ninth-grader Layla Vennink and eighth-graders Isabelle Reinders and Sara Gastony ended up 11th (9:43.66).
Senior Anna Mestnik was 15th in the discus (103-0) for the Laker girls.