The Prior Lake girls track team had plenty on the medal stand at the Class AAA state meet June 8 and 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Senior Addyson White led the way for the Lakers, nearly winning 300 hurdles. But instead, she finished runner-up in that event for a second straight year with a time of 43.50.
Minnetonka junior Claire Kohler beat White to the finish line by .47. White was also on the medal stand (top nine) in the 100 meters, taking sixth with a time of 12.06.
Sophomore Isabelle Reinders and senior Olivia Duncan were also on the medal stand for the Lakers in the 400 and discus, respectively, as were the 4x800 team of Reinders, ninth grader Sara Gastony and sophomore Layla Vennink and junior Clara Gillen.
Prior Lake ended up ninth in the team standings with 30 points. Minnetonka won the title (101), followed by Wayzata (88), Blaine (44), Maple Grove (42) and St. Michael-Albertville (41).
Rosemount was the highest finishing South Suburban Conference school taking sixth (40), followed by Eagan in seventh (37), the Lakers, Shakopee (T12th, 24), Lakeville North (T17th, 20), Lakeville South (9th, 9) and Farmington (T34th, 7).
Last year at state, White had a runner-up time of 43.61 in the 300 hurdles, which was. 51 off the winning time of Ava Cinnamo of Rosemount. White will get one more chance next year to grab the elusive state crown.
In the 4x800, the Lakers ended up fifth with a time of 9:27.22. The team from Wayzata took first (9:16.53).
Reinders was also fifth in the 400 with a time of 57.62. Senior Jordyn Borsch of Maple Grove was the winner (54.44).
In the discus, Duncan finished fourth with a toss of 139-07. Senior Elise Jensen had the top throw (149-08).
Duncan was also 12th in the shot put (35-4 3/4) with senior Jordan Hecht of Rosemount winning that event (45-4 1/4).