The Prior Lake girls track team had plenty on the medal stand at the Class AAA state meet June 8 and 10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Senior Addyson White led the way for the Lakers, nearly winning 300 hurdles. But instead, she finished runner-up in that event for a second straight year with a time of 43.50.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

