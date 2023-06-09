A series of outdoor skills webinars has seen continued growth in participation as Minnesotans have looked to boost their fishing, hunting, habitat and outdoors know-how.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that started in March 2021, with new webinars this summer on topics that will appeal to people interested in nature, including anglers and hunters.
"The webinars have reached several thousand individuals and have seen increased participation over the past couple of years," said Benji Kohn, volunteer mentor program coordinator. "We’re using these webinars to equip people with outdoor skills information and strengthen their passion for fish, wildlife and habitat conservation."
During the last couple of months, the webinars have averaged 200 viewers live for each episode. The live webinars are at noon on Wednesdays and last an hour or less.
All webinars are live-captioned, recorded and made available on the DNR website at dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach/index; and the recordings are popular with those who express interest in the webinars but don’t watch them live.
Summer webinar topics include boat launching, lake trout, off-road vehicles, reconnecting fish populations and habitat, catch and release fishing, fawn research, using falcons for hunting, frogs and toads, the Conservation Partners Legacy grant program, kayak fishing, cattails, 2023 deer season updates, and the DNR at the Minnesota State Fair.
The webinars are free, and participants must pre-register. More information, including summer session topics and how to register, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website.