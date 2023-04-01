Prior Lake Wrestling

Positions are available in the Prior Lake Wrestling Club.

The club is accepting nominations for president, treasurer, vice president of youth administration, vice president of middle school, vice president of high school, vice president of sponsorship and vice president of wrestler outreach.

