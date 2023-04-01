Positions are available in the Prior Lake Wrestling Club.
The club is accepting nominations for president, treasurer, vice president of youth administration, vice president of middle school, vice president of high school, vice president of sponsorship and vice president of wrestler outreach.
Interested individuals should contact Stacy Putman via email at stacy.r.putman@gmail.com. The deadline for filing is noon on April 16.
PLWC is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to provide and promote wrestling activities for boys and girls, preschool through high school for children primarily residing in or attending schools within Prior Lake and surrounding communities.