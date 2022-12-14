Sofia Monn

Junior Sofia Monn competed on the balance beam for Prior Lake in the team’s own invitational Dec. 10 to open the season.

 Image by @GymnasticsPrior

The Prior Lake gymnastics team opened the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 13 with a home win.

The Lakers edged Lakeville North, finishing with a team score of 135.325, compared to 133.700 for the Panthers.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events